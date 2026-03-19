Mohun Bagan Vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Indian Super League Match?

Summary of this article
Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan are two unbeaten teams in the ISL
MBSG are top of the table with four wins out of five
Live streaming and timings listed below
Mumbai City FC will lock horns against a dominant Mohun Bagan side when the two giants of Indian club football, go head-to-head at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday, March 20 in the Indian Super League. Petr Kratky's side come into this match after having built decent momentum and shown early signs of a good league campaign.
Mumbai have been impressive so far in the ISL 2025-26 campaign and their head coach has highlighted the importance of preparation following the previous game.
“We recovered well after the previous game, so it is very important. We are still training tonight and we believe we can compete tomorrow and do our best," Kratky said ahead of the game.
MCFC will come up against the league leaders Mohun Bagan, who are top of the table having won four games out of the five played and remain unbeaten alongside the opponents and FC Goa.
MBSG have had an amazing run with their foreign import Jamie Maclaren impressing this campaign. The Australian ace has scored seven goals which includes a four-goal haul against Odisha FC in the ISL.
Mohun Bagan Vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch?
It will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed on Fancode from 7:30PM (IST) onwards on Friday, March 20, 2026.