Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals Highlights, IPL 2025: Rizvi Guide DC To Six-wickets Victory

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 66 of the Indian Premier League 2025 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Yash Thakur, Kyle Jamieson, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash
Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, KL Rahul, Mohit Sharma, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sediqullah Atal, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: How Punjab Kings can surge to top spot - check the full scenario!
Punjab Kings have quietly climbed to second place with 17 points in 12 matches, and hold perhaps the most interesting hand in the top-two race. With two games remaining—against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians—they are the only team with the realistic opportunity to finish with 20 points.
Just one win from these fixtures would take them to 19 and keep them well in contention, especially if their net run rate continues to hold firm. A victory in both would guarantee a top-two finish regardless of other results.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: Head-to-Head
Played: 33
PBKS: 17
DC: 16
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: Pitch Report
The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has proven to be a batter's paradise this season, with an astonishing batting average of 41.97 and a run-rate nearing 10 runs per over (9.96). The flat surface, combined with short boundaries and quick outfield, has made life tough for bowlers while providing a dream platform for stroke-makers.
Teams chasing have found particular success here, with the pitch staying true and often improving under lights. With dew likely to play a role in the second innings, the captain winning the toss is almost certain to opt to field first. Expect another high-scoring thriller, with totals of 200-plus very much on the cards.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: Weather Report
The weather in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24, is expected to be clear and warm, ideal for a full evening of cricket. Temperatures during the match hours are likely to hover around 32–35°C, with humidity levels staying moderate, which could bring in some dew later in the game.
There is no forecast of rain, ensuring an uninterrupted contest between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. However, the heat could challenge players' stamina, especially in the first innings, making fitness and hydration key factors.
The presence of dew might further tilt the balance in favour of the chasing side, aligning with the venue’s trend this season.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 66 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: Playing XIs And Impact Substitutes
Playing XIs:
Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis(c), Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Substitutes: KL Rahul, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurna Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Darshan Nalkande
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Substitutes: Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Kyle Jamieson, Xavier Bartlett
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: Fact!
Sediqullah Atal is making his debut in IPL for Delhi Capitals. He is also featuring in his 50th T20s.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: Kick Off!
Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh will open the proceeding for Punjab Kings with bat and Mukesh Kumar will bear the load of new ball for Delhi Capitals.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: DC 21/1 (3)
A golden opportunity went begging for Punjab Kings as Mohit Sharma dropped a straightforward chance at mid-on, diving to his left but failing to hold on as the ball burst through his hands and raced to the boundary. It was a costly miss, giving Josh Inglis a vital reprieve just as he was beginning to find his rhythm. The over, which yielded 11 runs, saw Inglis capitalise on the let-off with a couple of crisp boundaries, swinging the momentum back in Punjab Kings’ favour after a quiet start.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: DC 44/1 (5)
T20 cricket demands a fearless mindset, and Punjab Kings have embodied that spirit tonight. After losing Priyansh Arya early to Mustafizur Rahman in the second over—with just eight runs on the board—PBKS refused to retreat. Josh Inglis, returning to the playing XI, launched a blistering counterattack. He punished Mukesh Kumar with a pull to fine leg and a straight drive for consecutive fours, before reading Mustafizur’s slower delivery perfectly to send it soaring over deep square leg for six. Even with two chances going his way—one a tough return catch to Mustafizur—Inglis made the most of his reprieve. In the span of just two overs, PBKS surged from 10 for 1 to 44 for 1 after five, showcasing their intent to dominate regardless of setbacks.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: DC 71/2 (7)
It’s been a gripping passage of play with a bit of cat-and-mouse action on both ends. Mohit Sharma tried to outfox Prabhsimran Singh with variations, but the batter still managed to carve out boundaries with clever improvisation. Vipraj Nigam faced similar resistance from Josh Inglis, who launched a six off a short ball and then edged a googly for four. Nigam did beat Inglis eventually, but not before the damage was done. Shreyas Iyer walked in and got going quickly with a boundary.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: DC 97/3 (10)
Punjab Kings have kept the scoring tempo high despite losing wickets, smashing 47 runs in four overs of spin at a brisk rate of 11.75. Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam were taken on by every new batter with fearless intent—four boundaries and three sixes came in this phase. Though the Capitals managed two breakthroughs, PBKS continue to press forward in typical T20 fashion, reaching 97 for 3 in ten overs at the first timeout.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: DC 137/4 (14.2)
The Delhi Capitals' pacers have consistently extracted skid off the surface when bowling with pace. Returning for the 13th over, Mukesh Kumar went on a good length to the left-handed Nehal Wadhera. The ball pitched just outside off and skidded through quickly. Wadhera attempted to loft it straight down the ground, but being deep in his crease meant the extra bounce from that length became tricky to handle. The ball took the higher part of the bat and ballooned in the air, where Faf du Plessis ran in from mid-off and completed a tumbling catch near mid-on.
Yet, amid the fall of wickets, Shreyas Iyer remains unfazed. After 14 overs, he's unbeaten on 44 off 26 balls, holding firm as PBKS reach 134 for 4.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: DC 142/4 (15)
Drama unfolded thrice in the 14th over as Mohit Sharma tested Shreyas Iyer with pace and short length. On the third ball, Mohit banged it in over middle and leg; Iyer shaped for a hook but missed, the ball thudding into the keeper’s gloves. The umpire raised his finger, only for Iyer to overturn the decision on review, with UltraEdge showing no spike. The very next ball, Iyer’s attempted pull flew off a top edge but landed safely wide of Kuldeep Yadav, who put in a full-length dive from short fine leg but couldn’t get there. The over concluded with Shashank Singh lofting one to long-on, where Karun Nair completed the catch but had to throw the ball back into play mid-air as his momentum carried him beyond the boundary—turning a certain wicket into just a single. After 15 overs, PBKS are 142 for 4.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: DC 171/5 (17)
Punjab Kings, boasting the best death-overs run rate this season at 12.22, lived up to their reputation in the 17th over as Marcus Stoinis tore into Mukesh Kumar. He launched consecutive sixes over midwicket and square leg, then drilled one to long-off, where Faf du Plessis dropped the catch and injured his little finger, forcing him off the field. Shreyas Iyer capped off the over by reaching his fifty with a neat clip off his pads. Mukesh conceded 25 runs in the over, pushing PBKS to 171 for 5 after 17.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: DC 196/7 (19)
That's easy pickings for the Hulk, Marcus Stoinis, who picks the slower one early and dispatches it over square leg — a region left vulnerable with the fielder inside the circle. It races away for four, exposing Mohit Sharma's poor tactics at the death. With 22 runs coming off the 19th over, KL Rahul was seen having a word with his bowler, likely urging a return to his trusted yorkers. Mohit ends a forgettable spell wicketless, conceding 47 runs, as Mustafizur Rahman gears up to bowl the final over.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: DC 206/8 (20)
Stoinis’s blistering knock provided PBKS with the perfect death-overs flourish, and it was the penultimate over that truly broke Delhi Capitals’ spirit. The powerful Aussie tore into Mohit Sharma, who had earlier dropped him, and then bore the brunt with the ball as Stoinis smashed boundaries at will. It was a fitting act of redemption for the all-rounder and a moment of regret for the bowler. But Stoinis wasn’t the only impactful Aussie in Punjab’s ranks tonight — Josh Inglis, returning to the XI, made an immediate statement with a fiery 32 off just 12 balls. His fearless strokeplay after the early loss of Priyansh Arya set the tone for a high-octane innings and ensured PBKS never lost momentum.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: DC 22/0 (3.0)
A slow but a steady start from the DC openers. Rahul smoked ARshdeep Singh for back-to-back boundaries in the last two deliveries to help DC ride early. Delhi Capitals have chased down a 200-plus total successfully only twice in their IPL history. Interestingly, one of those rare victories came earlier this season when they pulled off a thrilling chase of 211 against Lucknow Super Giants in Visakhapatnam.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: DC 61/1 (6.0)
Punjab Kings sensed a match-up opportunity and brought in left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar in the fifth over against the right-handed pair of KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis, who had added 37 by then. But the DC openers shifted gears immediately — du Plessis danced down the track to drill one past mid-on, and Rahul lifted a six straight back over Brar’s head. A boundary in the next over off Marco Jansen took Rahul past 30, but the left-arm seamer struck back with a slower one to dismiss him. Delhi Capitals ended the Powerplay strongly at 61 for 1.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: DC 81/2 (9.0)
At 81 for 2 after nine overs, Delhi Capitals are feeling the squeeze against spin. Harpreet Brar and Praveen Dubey have bowled three overs between them for just 22 runs, with Brar removing du Plessis after being taken for 13 in his first over. He bounced back smartly in his second, using subtle variations to have the DC skipper caught at cover. With Karun Nair and Abishek Porel Atal at the crease, DC now need 127 from 66 balls.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: DC 114/3 (12)
Karun Nair’s day began with the buzz of a potential Test comeback after eight years, and by night, he was celebrating in style with the bat. Taking on PBKS legspinner Praveen Dubey, Nair unleashed a flurry of sweeps and pulls — a slog through square leg, a fine sweep behind, a powerful pull through midwicket, and a deft sweep past short fine. This burst came right after Dubey had dismissed Atal on the first ball of the over. Delhi Capitals moved to 114 for 3 after 12 overs, with the required rate climbing to 10.78.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: DC 146/3 (14)
Boom! Sameer Rizvi makes the most of the free hit, launching it cleanly to bring up the 50-run stand with Karun Nair. The momentum has clearly shifted as Delhi Capitals now edge ahead in the chase, with both batters looking in complete control.
DC need 61 in 36 deliveries
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: DC 193/4 (18.3)
Sameer Rizvi, just 21, is playing a mature and fearless knock under pressure for DC. Even after the loss of Karun Nair, he hasn't backed down, continuing to take on the bowlers with clean hitting. Unbeaten on 43 off just 20 balls — his highest score in the IPL — Rizvi has kept Delhi in control of the chase. With DC at 185 for 4 after 18 overs, they now need just 22 runs from 12 balls. This could go down to the wire.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights: DC 208/4 (19.3)
Delhi Capitals wrapped up their IPL 2025 campaign on a high, chasing down a stiff 206-run target to end their season with a morale-boosting win. The team had started with four consecutive victories and looked like serious contenders, but a mid-season slump saw them crash out of playoff contention. However, tonight's performance offered several positives, especially the batting form of Sameer Rizvi. Sharing what had been a contested middle-order spot with Karun Nair throughout the season, both players featured in the XI and delivered when it mattered most. Rizvi’s unbeaten half-century and Karun’s fluent 44 backed up a strong powerplay start from KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis. On a good batting surface in Jaipur, DC’s successful chase of 206 showed composure and depth. For PBKS, it was a missed opportunity—much like RCB and GT before them—to nail a top-two finish, keeping the race for those coveted spots wide open.
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights
Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings Captain): "I felt that it was a fantastic score to be honest in this wicket. The wicket was helping the seamers. There was a variable bounce onto the wicket. The ball wasn't coming at the same pace. I felt that the score was over par.
I think we weren't disciplined enough in terms of our execution. Once we read the wicket in the first innings, we planned of bowling hard lengths as much as possible and right at the stumps. We couldn't execute our plans as we tried bowling bouncers at certain stages which wasn't required. It's a great learning for the boys.
It's bigger than a premier league I feel. Every team is equally poised in this tournament. You need to stay positive and calm as much as possible. There is always a sunrise you see tomorrow. You need to stick to the present rather that dwelling towards what happened today.
We got to go back to the drawing board and see what went wrong for us. We need to come in with stronger plans so that we are able to execute better in the next game.
Not the body, it's just the finger that I am facing issues with. I feel that it should be fine in the next game."
DC vs PBKS IPL Highlights
Faf du Plessis (Delhi Capitals Captain): "Yeah, I think it is really important. You want to finish in the top four but we feel probably 5th is a reflection of where we wanted to be. To end up in top 4 you need to play consistent cricket. So, I think it is a fair reflection on us. Important to end with a win.
It is one of the geat mysteries. Confidence, lack of form. Small things, when you are playing well and doing the basics well, you win those small margins in the game. In every game, we feel like 5-6 overs with both bat and ball, we were not up to the mark. It cost us as in this kind of a competition with that blip, you are not going to win.
IPL is all about young boys and domestic cricketers. Vipraj was a find for us, with the ball, he contributed in every game and even with the bat. It is rare for a leg spinner to be an all-rounder, it is an asset for Delhi Capitals.
2 of 3 batters there in the setup who if keep learning and keep improving, can be good batters in the future."