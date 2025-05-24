Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals Highlights, IPL 2025: Rizvi Guide DC To Six-wickets Victory

Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings Captain): "I felt that it was a fantastic score to be honest in this wicket. The wicket was helping the seamers. There was a variable bounce onto the wicket. The ball wasn't coming at the same pace. I felt that the score was over par.



I think we weren't disciplined enough in terms of our execution. Once we read the wicket in the first innings, we planned of bowling hard lengths as much as possible and right at the stumps. We couldn't execute our plans as we tried bowling bouncers at certain stages which wasn't required. It's a great learning for the boys.



It's bigger than a premier league I feel. Every team is equally poised in this tournament. You need to stay positive and calm as much as possible. There is always a sunrise you see tomorrow. You need to stick to the present rather that dwelling towards what happened today.



We got to go back to the drawing board and see what went wrong for us. We need to come in with stronger plans so that we are able to execute better in the next game.



Not the body, it's just the finger that I am facing issues with. I feel that it should be fine in the next game."