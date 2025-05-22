Sports

IPL 2025: SKY Powers Mumbai Indians Into Playoffs, Delhi Capitals Crash Out

Mumbai Indians stormed into the IPL 2025 playoffs with a 59-run win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday night at Wankhede. Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant knock of 73 off 43 balls, supported by a late cameo from Naman Dhir (24 off 8), powered MI to 180/6. Delhi, chasing 181, crumbled early and were bowled out for 121 in 18.2 overs. Sameer Rizvi (39) was the only bright spot as Mitchell Santner (3/11) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/12) dismantled the DC batting. Without skipper Axar Patel, led by Faf Du Plessis Delhi's top-order fell apart in the powerplay, ending their playoff hopes, while MI celebrated a return to the final four.