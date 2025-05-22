IPL 2025: SKY Powers Mumbai Indians Into Playoffs, Delhi Capitals Crash Out

Mumbai Indians players acknowledge crowd after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma acknowledge the crowd after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' Mitchell Santner, right, celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' Vipraj Nigam during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Delhi Capitals' Vipraj Nigam plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Verma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
A display reads 'Thank You Armed Forces' referring to the recent military operation by India against Pakistan, as Delhi Capitals players stand for the Indian national anthem during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.