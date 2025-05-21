Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals Highlights, IPL 2025: MI Seal Playoff Spot With 59-Run Victory At Wankhede

Speaking on Axar's absence, Faf du Plessis said, "Unfortunate for him, really sick in the last two days, down with flu, so we wish him all the best. He's been excellent for us this season, and we'll definitely miss him today. What an opportunity! If you ask any team, the last game of the season, you have a crack to get to the top four, you'll smile and you'll grab that opportunity with both hands. Playing a good team today, we are ready for it. We haven't been at our best in the last 5-6 games. Everyday there's a new opportunity. Looks a bit dry, we're chasing. Axar is not there, Axar is two players and it's difficult to replace him. We'll see how it goes.