Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals Highlights, IPL 2025: MI Seal Playoff Spot With 59-Run Victory At Wankhede

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Match Timing
The Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL match will start from 7:30 PM IST.
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Where To Watch
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2024-25 match will be live-streamed on Jiostar app and website in India. Live telecasting of the match will be done on the Star Sports Network.
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: What If It Rains Today?
A rain-affected MI vs DC match would boost Mumbai Indians’ playoff chances.
Currently one point ahead, Mumbai and Delhi would each earn a point if the game is washed out, moving Mumbai to 15 and Delhi to 14 points. Both teams face Punjab Kings, already qualified, in their final games. If MI then beat PBKS, Delhi would be knocked out regardless of their own result against Punjab.
The only way Delhi Capitals can finish in the top four if their match against Mumbai Indians is washed out is if Mumbai loses their final game against Punjab Kings. Therefore, Delhi will be hoping for a favorable outcome in the MI match, even if weather forces a shortened game.
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Weather Report
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Tristan Stubbs, Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Toss Update
Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel is not well sure to flue, thus handling the role to Faf Du Plessis who won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Axar Patel's Update!
Speaking on Axar's absence, Faf du Plessis said, "Unfortunate for him, really sick in the last two days, down with flu, so we wish him all the best. He's been excellent for us this season, and we'll definitely miss him today. What an opportunity! If you ask any team, the last game of the season, you have a crack to get to the top four, you'll smile and you'll grab that opportunity with both hands. Playing a good team today, we are ready for it. We haven't been at our best in the last 5-6 games. Everyday there's a new opportunity. Looks a bit dry, we're chasing. Axar is not there, Axar is two players and it's difficult to replace him. We'll see how it goes.
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Thrill Begins At Wankhede!
We're underway at the Wankhede!
Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton are off to a cautious start. After the first three deliveries from Mukesh Kumar, MI are 2/0.
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: WICKET!
Sharma is gone!
Mustafizur Rahman silences the crowd by removing Rohit Sharma in the third over. Rohit fell for 5(5), edging to keeper Abishek Porel, leaving MI at 23/1 after 2.2 overs. Rickelton remains positive, moving to 20 off 12 balls, as Will Jacks joins him at the crease.
MI: 26/1 (3.2)
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: WHAT A COLLAPSE!
The hosts are struggling to build momentum after losing three wickets inside seven overs.
Ryan Rickelton’s lively knock came to an end at 25(18) as Kuldeep Yadav claimed his 100th IPL wicket, catching him at deep square leg.
Will Jacks was dismissed earlier by Mukesh Kumar for a brisk 21(13), while Rohit Sharma fell cheaply to Mustafizur Rahman.
Suryakumar Yadav (11* off 5) and Tilak Varma (1* off 1) are at the crease.
MI: 63/3 (7)
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: SKY Time
After the early stumble, Suryakumar Yadav is holding the innings together for Mumbai Indians as they reach 118/4 in 15.5.
SKY is batting on 35 off 28 balls, showing glimpses of his brilliance. He lost Tilak Varma at the other end, who departed for a 27-ball 27 after a slow partnership
MI: 118/4 (15.5)
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: What About Pandya?
Hardik Pandya’s brief stay at the crease ends in frustration as the MI skipper departs for just 3 off 6 balls, falling to a clever slower leg-cutter from Dushmantha Chameera. With MI at 123/5 in 16.3 overs, Suryakumar Yadav is once again left to shoulder the finishing duties. He’s holding firm on 40* off 31, but will now need support from young Naman Dhir.
MI: 123/5 (16.3)
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Innings Break!
In what looked like it wouldn’t cross 100 early on, Mumbai Indians fought back hard thanks to some brilliant hitting from Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir. Their late surge lifted MI to a competitive 180 for 5 at Wankhede. Now, it’s up to Delhi Capitals to chase down this challenging total.
MI: 180/5 (20)
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Star Of The Innings
Suryakumar Yadav was the star for Mumbai Indians tonight, smashing a brilliant 73 runs off just 43 balls. His innings gave MI a much-needed boost and kept their hopes alive for the playoff spot that is on the line today.
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Boult, Chahar Strike Early!
Chasing 181 in the must win clash, Delhi Capitals are in trouble at 20/2 after 3 overs. KL Rahul fell in dramatic fashion, dragging one outside off and edging to Rickelton, while du Plessis once again failed to make an impact, holing out to Santner off a slower one from Deepak Chahar.
Abishek Porel and debutant Sameer Rizvi are at the crease now.
DC: 20/2 (3)
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Not A Good Day For Sharma
After a couple of dot balls, Sameer Rizvi finds a release shot with a fine pull for four off Bumrah, but the pacer came back strong with tight lines. Earlier, Vipraj Nigam had launched a counterattack with a 6-4-4 off Jacks, but also had a big slice of luck--Rohit Sharma dropped a sitter at short third.
Delhi Capitals are 53/3 in 6.3 overs, needing 128 off 81 balls. Rizvi is on 9 off 10, Vipraj on 20 off 8.
DC: 53/3 (6.3)
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: What Now?
Now, Delhi Capitals are really struggling at 84/5 in 12 overs.
Ashutosh Sharma is holding one end with 13 off 11 balls, while Sameer Rizvi has contributed 25 off 31.
Jasprit Bumrah strikes early by dismissing Tristan Stubbs LBW for 2, a much needed wicket at 65/5.
Delhi need 97 runs off 48 balls at a required run rate of 12.12 — a steep ask with half their side back in the pavilion.
DC: 84/5 (12)
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Collapse!
The Capitals are reeling at 108/8 in 15.3 overs, desperately needing 73 runs from just 27 balls -- and the required run rate is soaring past 16!
Jasprit Bumrah is on fire, delivering a stunning slower ball to bowl Madhav Tiwari for 3, sending the crowd into a frenzy! Delhi’s lower order is crumbling under pressure.
Mitchell Santner has been an absolute magician with the ball -- 3 wickets bowling Sameer Rizvi for 39. Ashutosh Sharma tried to fight back but was stumped brilliantly by Rickelton. It’s all Mumbai Indians right now.
DC: 108/8 (15.3)
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: VICTORY AND PLAYOFF!
What a night at Wankhede! Mumbai Indians have officially booked their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs after a dominant 59-run victory against Delhi Capitals. Setting a formidable target of 180, MI’s bowlers stepped up to crush DC’s hopes.
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Magic Happens!
Mumbai Indians, once languishing at the bottom of the table, have pulled off a turnaround to clinch the coveted fourth playoff spot with 16 points. In contrast, Delhi Capitals have etched an unwanted record in IPL history -- becoming the first team to miss out on the playoffs after winning each of their first four matches.
Now, both the teams have twbest they can get is 15 points.
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Player Of The Match
Suryakumar earns the Player Of The Match honour for his unbeaten 73.
With rain pouring during the post match event, SKY said, "It's been 13 games now. My wife told me a sweet story today. She said you've got all the awards except MoM. This award is special today. From team's point of view the knock was important, and also this trophy is for her. She waits for such moments and we celebrate it obviously, looking forward to it. Was important for a single batter to bat till the end. We knew there was one over of 15-20 runs somewhere so we had to wait till the end. The way Naman came in and shared that energy with me was also a turning point."
What's Next?
Now, both teams Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will face the already qualified Punjab Kings in their next IPL match.
PBKS vs DC - May 24
MI vs PBKS - May 26
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
Thank-You!
That's all from our end for this match! Join us again tomorrow for the live coverage of the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL clash. Until then, take care and see you soon!