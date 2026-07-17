Why Independent Filmmakers in India Continue to Struggle

National School of Drama alumna and veteran theatre activist Anamika Haksar took a short-term filmmaking course in Mumbai, believing—rather innocently—that it would qualify her to make a feature that would find a place in multiplexes. After being rejected by several production houses, she plowed in all the money she got from a builder who had taken over her ancestral house in Delhi for redevelopment. She also had to dig into her savings and depend on contributions from friends and well-wishers to complete the film that took 75 days, over two years, to shoot. Sixty and not in good health, the experience left Haksar exhausted. Then came the next stage of struggle: nobody was willing to acquire the film, even the streaming platforms that had come as a beacon of hope to independent filmmakers. After doing the rounds of over 40 film festivals all over the world, her film was picked up and released in India by Platoon Distribution in 2022. It was a journey that took five years, plus the years it took to research and write the script. Her dazzling collage of Old Delhi’s underbelly—Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon (Taking the Horse to Eat Jalebis; 2018), eventually reached the Indian audience and vindicated her singular vision.