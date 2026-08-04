Pakistan Boxer Qudratullah Vanishes From Team Hotel After Commonwealth Games 2026

Qudratullah reportedly went missing from Pakistan’s team hotel after competing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games
Officials were surprised because Qudratullah’s passport was reportedly with the team manager when he disappeared
The incident has renewed scrutiny of the Pakistan Boxing Federation, following earlier cases involving Suleman Baloch, Nazeerullah Khan, and Zohaib Rasheed at major international events
The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is facing fresh scrutiny after boxer Qudratullah reportedly disappeared from the team hotel following the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
According to a PTI report, a source close to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) said the boxer went missing after completing his bouts in his weight category. The matter reportedly surfaced when officials were making arrangements for the contingent’s departure from Scotland.
The source added that the disappearance was particularly unusual because Qudratullah’s passport was reportedly in the custody of the team manager.
“The interesting thing is that Qudratullah disappeared despite his passport being with the team manager,” the source told PTI.
The incident has once again brought the Pakistan Boxing Federation under the spotlight, with similar cases having occurred during previous international events.
During the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Pakistani boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah Khan also reportedly went missing after the competition, despite claims that their passports had been retained by contingent officials.
A comparable controversy emerged at the 2024 World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Italy, where Asian gold medallist Zohaib Rasheed allegedly stole foreign currency and valuables from his roommate before disappearing from Busto Arsizio.
The latest episode is likely to increase pressure on Pakistan’s boxing authorities to strengthen athlete supervision and improve the management of overseas contingents.
Pakistan endured a disappointing campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, with the 36-member contingent returning home with just one medal -- a bronze secured by female boxer Fatima Zehra.
At the time of writing, neither the Pakistan Boxing Federation nor the Pakistan Olympic Association had issued an official statement regarding Qudratullah’s whereabouts.
With PTI Inputs