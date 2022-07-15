India's Five Biggest ODI Defeats In Last Ten Years

After the high of winning the series opener at The Oval by 10 wickets, India succumbed to one of their biggest defeats in ODIs as England responded in kind to level the series at Lord's, London on Thursday. Chasing a target of 246 runs, the famed Indian batting line-up could muster only 146 in an innings lasting 38.5 overs. (More Cricket News)

A 100-run defeat in a seemingly inconsequential ODI year for cricket may not warrant a post-mortem but such a capitulation sure demands some introspection. On that note, here is a look at India's five biggest ODI defeats in the last decade.

1. South Africa beat India by 214 runs (25/10/2015)

A five-match series and 2-2 after four very close matches, then India lost the plot at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Nothing worked for India on that fatefull day. South Africa won the toss, and piled up 438/4 with Quinton de Kock (109 off 87), Faf du Plessis (133 off 115) and AB de Villiers (119 off 61) hitting centuries. In reply, India were shot out for Ajinkya 224 in 35.5 overs for one of their second biggest defeat by runs, only behind the 245-run humiliation by Sri Lanka in 2000.

2. Pakistan beat India by 180 runs (18/06/2017)

India were the clear favourites. An ICC event, and another final. But none except a young Hardik Pandya stood up for India on that day at The Oval, London. India, who hammered Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L method) in their Group B match, first conceded 338/4 then collapsed to 158 all out in 30.3 overs. Fakhar Zaman hit 114 off 106, then Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali claimed three wickets each. Pandya was left stranded on 76 off 43. India's second highest scorer was Yuvraj Singh, 22 off 31.

3. Sri Lanka beat India beat 161 runs (02/07/2013)

India did manage to win the tri-nation ODI series in the West Indies, but Virat Kohli & Co. started the campaign with back-to-back defeats, including a 161-run thrashing by Sri Lanka at Sabina Park, Kingston. India won the toss and allowed Upul Tharanga (174 off 159) and Mahela Jayawardene (107 off 112) hit contrasting centuries in an opening stand of 213 runs. Chasing a target of 349, Ravindra Jadeja (49 off 62) top scored as India managed 187 all out in 44.5 overs. In the final though, India defeated Sri Lanka by one wicket at Queen's Park Oval, Port-Of-Spain with Mahendra Singh Dhoni backed at the helm.

4. South Africa beat India by 141 runs (05/12/2013)

It started a string of eight winless runs for India in the ODIs. MS Dhoni won the toss at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium and opted to chase, and the target was 359 runs against a bowling attack led by Dale Steyn, who claimed three for 25. But the star of the show was Proteas opener Quinton de Kock, who was playing his first match against India. And a knock of 135 off 121. AB de Villiers and Jean-Paul Duminy also played their parts, hitting a 47-ball 77 and a 29-ball 59 respectively. Skipper Dhoni played a defiant knock of 65 runs off 71, but was undone by Steyn. Bowled! Three days later, India got another thrashing at Kingsmead, Durban. This time by 134 runs.

5. Australia beat India by 10 wickets (14/01/2020)

Australia were in India for a short, three-match ODI series. India won 2-1 but the tour opener was nothing short of shambolic for India. Aaron Finch won the toss at Wankhede Stadium, then dismissed the hosts for 255 all out. Finch (110 not out off 114) stitched an unbeaten opening stand of 258 with David Warner (128 not out off 112). They reached the target with 74 balls to spare.