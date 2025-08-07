Son Heung-min Bids Emotional Farewell To Tottenham Hotspur, Calls It His ‘Hardest Decision Ever’

Son Heung-min has joined Los Angeles FC from Tottenham Hotspur in a record £20m MLS transfer.
The South Korea star described the move as the "hardest decision ever" after spending a decade at Spurs.
His exit was anticipated, with Son confirming his departure ahead of the pre-season clash against Newcastle United.
Son Heung-min says leaving Tottenham was the "hardest decision ever" after his move to Los Angeles FC was confirmed on Wednesday.
The South Korea international ended his 10-year spell with Spurs, joining LAFC for a reported £20m fee, marking an MLS record for transfer expenditure.
His departure was expected, however, with Son confirming before the pre-season friendly against Newcastle United that his time in north London was over.
The 33-year-old will link up with former Spurs team-mate Hugo Lloris in Los Angeles after captaining his side to Europa League glory last season, their first major trophy since 2008.
"How to find the right words for this? I don't know. I have been thinking for days. It's impossible. But here I go," Son penned in an emotional farewell post on Instagram.
"It's time for me to say goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur. My home for the past decade. When I arrived in 2015, I didn't speak English, I didn't know London, but you welcomed me with open arms, believed in me, and stood by me through every high and low.
"I was just a boy from Korea with big dreams who was supposed to have no chance. And now, 10 years later, North London is in my heart forever.
"I've made friends for life here, had the honour of becoming a godfather here, and had the privilege of captaining our special club here. I've poured my heart and soul into this club, which makes this the hardest decision ever.
"I thought if I was ever going to leave, it would have to be on my terms, on the best terms, when our mission had been accomplished together. With pride and honour."
Son scored 173 times and registered 101 assists for Spurs in all competitions, including 127 goals in 333 matches in the Premier League.
His last competitive game for the club was the Europa League final win over Manchester United in Bilbao last season.
The fee paid to Spurs for the South Korean surpasses the previous MLS record of £16.5m that Atlanta United splashed on Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough in February.