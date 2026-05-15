Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Summary of this article
Aston Villa and Liverpool meet at Villa Park tied on 59 points
A victory effectively secures Champions League qualification for either side
Check head-to-head, live streaming details below
The penultimate round of the 2025–26 Premier League season kicks off with a high-stakes showdown at Villa Park tonight, May 16, Saturday. With the race for Champions League qualification reaching its climax, only goal difference separates these two sides as they battle for a guaranteed top-five finish.
Both Aston Villa and Liverpool sit on 59 points after 36 matches, occupying 5th and 4th place respectively. For Unai Emery’s side, a victory tonight would secure Champions League football for next season regardless of their result in next Wednesday's Europa League final against SC Freiburg.
Liverpool, meanwhile, arrive in the West Midlands in a state of desperation. Arne Slot’s debut season has hit a turbulent patch at the worst possible time, following a frustrating 3-2 defeat to Manchester United and a lackluster 1-1 draw against a managerless Chelsea side.
These results have seen the Reds’ once-comfortable grip on the top four slip, turning this penultimate fixture into a must-win to avoid a nerve-wracking final day against Brentford.
Arne Slot has received a major boost with the return of Mohamed Salah, who is expected to feature in his final away game for the Reds. However, the visitors remain thin in midfield and defense, with Alisson Becker and Florian Wirtz facing late fitness tests. Long-term absentees include Hugo Ekitike and Wataru Endo.
Villa may be tempted to rotate their squad with one eye on their European final in Istanbul. However, after a rotated lineup led to a convincing defeat against Tottenham recently, Emery faces a selection headache. The hosts will rely heavily on Ollie Watkins (12 goals) to exploit a Liverpool defense that has looked vulnerable in transition lately.
The duel between Watkins and Virgil van Dijk will be pivotal. Van Dijk has been a marathon man this season, clocking the most minutes of any Liverpool outfield player in nearly two decades. If Watkins can find space behind the Reds' high line, he could spoil Slot’s final road trip of the campaign.
Aston Villa Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26: Head-To-Head
Total Match Played: 54
Liverpool Won: 31
Aston Villa Won: 13
Draws: 10
Premier League 2025-26 Updated Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Arsenal
|36
|24
|7
|5
|42
|79
|2
|Manchester City
|36
|23
|8
|5
|43
|77
|3
|Manchester United
|36
|18
|11
|7
|15
|65
|4
|Liverpool
|36
|17
|8
|11
|12
|59
|5
|Aston Villa
|36
|17
|8
|11
|4
|59
|6
|Bournemouth
|36
|13
|16
|7
|4
|55
|7
|Brighton
|36
|14
|11
|11
|10
|53
|8
|Brentford
|36
|14
|9
|13
|3
|51
|9
|Chelsea
|36
|13
|10
|13
|6
|49
|10
|Everton
|36
|13
|10
|13
|0
|49
|11
|Fulham
|36
|14
|6
|16
|−6
|48
|12
|Sunderland
|36
|12
|12
|12
|−9
|48
|13
|Newcastle
|36
|13
|7
|16
|−2
|46
|14
|Leeds United
|36
|10
|14
|12
|−5
|44
|15
|Crystal Palace
|36
|11
|11
|14
|−9
|44
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|36
|11
|10
|15
|−2
|43
|17
|Tottenham
|36
|9
|11
|16
|−9
|38
Aston Villa Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match be played?
The Aston Villa vs Liverpool match will be played at the Villa Park, Birmingham, England.
When will the Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match be played?
The Aston Villa vs Liverpool match will be played on May 15, Friday (May 16, Saturday at 12:30 AM IST).
Where to watch the Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match?
The Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sport Select channels.