Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: What Happened In Spurs' Last Game?

Tottenham Hotspur's Joao Palhinha celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur in Wolverhampton, England. AP Photo

Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score Updates, Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-26 match at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park tonight in a high-stakes Premier League encounter that carries vastly different implications for both sides. Currently sitting fifth, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are eager to stabilize their league form and solidify their push for a top-five finish. Despite a recent narrow defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Europa League semi-final first leg, Villa remains a formidable force at home and will look to capitalize on their superior league standing. For Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham, tonight’s fixture is a desperate fight for survival. Trapped in 18th place, Spurs enter the match two points from safety following a turbulent season marked by injuries to key personnel, including James Maddison and the recently sidelined Dominic Solanke. While a morale-boosting victory over Wolves last weekend provided a glimmer of hope, Tottenham’s relegation battle remains critical with only four games remaining. With Villa fighting for European prestige and Spurs battling to avoid the drop, this clash under the lights in Birmingham promises to be a tense, defining battle at both ends of the table. Follow play-by-play updates of the AVL vs TOT PL match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

3 May 2026, 10:49:16 pm IST Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: What Happened In Spurs' Last Game? The most recent match for the Tottenham Hotspur men's team was against Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) on April 25, 2026. In that game, Spurs secured a crucial 1–0 victory, marking their first Premier League win of 2026. The lone goal of the match was scored late by Joao Palhinha.

3 May 2026, 10:25:41 pm IST Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: What Is Tottenham Hotspur's Equation To Safety? Tottenham’s path to safety is primarily dictated by overtaking West Ham United, who are currently two points ahead but have played one additional match. Because Spurs have a significantly better goal difference (-10 compared to West Ham’s -19), they hold a tie-breaker advantage. Effectively, if Tottenham matches or surpasses West Ham's total point tally from the remaining fixtures, they are likely to secure safety. To achieve this, the consensus among analysts is that Roberto De Zerbi’s side needs to secure at least two wins from their final four matches against Aston Villa (away), Leeds United, Chelsea, and Everton.

3 May 2026, 10:11:58 pm IST Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: Losers To Benefit? The Premier League is facing a unique scenario where sixth place could unexpectedly secure a Champions League spot. This would occur if Aston Villa finish fifth and win the Europa League, triggering a UEFA rule that passes the European Performance Spot down the table. Consequently, a bizarre situation could arise on the final day where teams like Brighton or Brentford might theoretically benefit from losing to maintain their sixth-place standing. As various cup results and league outcomes remain in flux, England could potentially see up to 10 teams qualify for European competitions next season.