Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs ENG, ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2022 Final: Raj Angad Bawa Joins Kapil Dev In Elite List

Raj Angad Bawa became the first Indian to claim a fifer in the ICC U-19 World Cup final. He also joined Kapil Dev as the second Indian to have a 150-plus score and a five-wicket haul in an ICC event.  

IND Vs ENG, ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2022 Final: Raj Angad Bawa Joins Kapil Dev In Elite List
Raj Angad Bawa (L) celebrates one of his five wickets against England in ICC U-19 World Cup final. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 11:54 pm

Raj Angad Bawa became the first Indian and only the second overall to take a five-wicket haul in an ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup final on Saturday. By doing so, he also joined legendary Kapil Dev as the only second Indian to score 150-plus and take a five-for in the same ICC event. (More Cricket News) 

Raj Angad Bawa has been one of the vital cogs in India’s road to the finals. If his 4/47 against South Africa in the opener and 162 not out against Uganda in the group stages were a trailer, Bawa entertained the handful of supporters at the Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound with his medium pace.

Raj Angad Bawa got his first on the day when he had George Thomas caught by Yash Dhull for 27. A couple of overs before, Thomas was dropped at slip by Kaushal Tambe off the bowling of Bawa.

Related stories

IND Vs ENG, ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Final: Kaushal Tambe Juggles To Dismiss Jason Rew – Watch Video

ICC U-19 World Cup Final: 5 Indians Who Can Destroy England

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup: India's Record In Previous Finals; Can They Win A Record Fifth?

Two overs later, Bawa struck twice in the over dismissing Will Luxton and George Bell in successive deliveries, both caught by Dinesh Bana behind the wickets. His fourth victim was Rehan Ahmed, against caught by Tambe.

However, when it looked, like England would struggle to cross the 100-run mark, it was James Rew, who stood like a rock in the middle, with a fighting 95 to save England the blushes. Raj Bawa, who is a grandson of India’s 1948 Olympics gold medallist Tarlochan Singh Bawa, finished with a career-best of 5/31 in 9.5 overs when he dismissed Joshua Boyden for one.

In the process, Raj Angad Bawa joined Pakistan’s Anwar Ali in the list of bowlers with a five-wicket haul in the final of the competition. Anwar Ali took 5/35 against arch-rivals India in 2006 in Colombo. Pakistan had won the match by 38 runs back then.  

Bawa also surpassed his seniors Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, and Sandeep Sharma who had previously taken a four-wicket haul in an ICC U-19 World Cup final. Bawa’s partner-in-crime Ravi Kumar also joined the list with a four-wicket haul on Saturday.

Raj Angad Bawa also joined legendary all-rounder and India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev in an elite list to score a 150-plus score and take a five-wicket haul in a single ICC event. Kapil Dev had achieved the feat during the 1983 World Cup.

Indians To Take 4 Or More Wickets In ICC U-19 World Cup Final  

5/31 Raj Bawa in 2022

4/8 Piyush Chawla in 2006

4/30 Ravi Bishnoi in 2020

4/34 Ravi Kumar in 2022

4/54 Sandeep Sharma in 2012

Indians To Score 150+ Score, Take 5-Wicket Haul in ICC Event

Kapil Dev in 1983 (ODI WC)

Raj Bawa in 2022 (U-19 WC)

Tags

Sports U-19 Cricket World Cup India U-19 National Cricket Team England U-19 National Cricket Team Raj Angad Bawa Ravi Kumar Kapil Dev Piyush Chawla Ravi Bishnoi And Sandeep Sharma Anwar Ali Cricket India U-19 Vs England U-19 ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Stellar Second-Half Show Helps Bengaluru FC Rally Past Jamshedpur FC

ISL 2021-22: Stellar Second-Half Show Helps Bengaluru FC Rally Past Jamshedpur FC

FA Cup 2021-22: West Ham United, Chelsea Come From Behind To Oust Lowly Opponents

IND Vs ENG, ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Final: Kaushal Tambe Juggles To Dismiss Jason Rew – Watch Video

IND Vs WI: India Enjoy Slight Edge Over West Indies Ahead Of First ODI – Statistical Highlights

IND Vs WI: India Still In Search Of MS Dhoni’s Replacement For Finisher’s Role, Says Rohit Sharma

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics