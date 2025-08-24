Burnley 2-0 Sunderland: Parker Revels In 'Humongous Three Points' As Clarets Get Up And Running

The Clarets netted two second-half goals on Saturday at Turf Moor to seal their first victory since returning to the top flight, following their 3-0 opening day defeat away at Tottenham

Scott Parker celebrates Burnley win
  • Newly-promoted Burnley earned a 2-0 win over fellow Premier League new boys Sunderland

  • “This is a massive three points for us in the Premier League,” coach Scott Parker said

  • Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris felt his team simply came down on the wrong side of some fine margins

Scott Parker celebrated a “humongous three points” for his Burnley team after a 2-0 win over fellow Premier League new boys Sunderland.

The Clarets netted two second-half goals on Saturday at Turf Moor to seal their first victory since returning to the top flight, following their 3-0 opening day defeat away at Tottenham.

Josh Cullen opened the scoring before turning provider for Jaidon Anthony to wrap up the win late on, as Burnley extended last season's unbeaten home run in the Championship into the new campaign.

Burnley 2-0 Sunderland, Premier League: Clarets Seal First Win Of The Season Against Black Cats At Turf Moor

Burnley, who have never lost to Sunderland at home in the Premier League, came into the season off the back of a 100-point promotion-winning season, and Parker was quick to highlight the importance of getting an early win on the board.

“This is a massive three points for us in the Premier League,” he said.

“You need three points in the Premier League. It’s humongous for us and to get three points on the board and within the second game, a game at home as well, I’m delighted. I’m really happy.

“I’m absolutely buzzing, first and foremost, for the players and for the fans and everyone involved.

“I thought we were brilliant today. I thought was everything we were going to need to be.

“I asked the lads today to show a real endeavour, to show an impetus, let’s get these supporters right behind us.

“And I thought we did that. I thought we were well worthy of the three points.”

Sunderland actually managed nine shots to Burnley's seven, albeit the Black Cats only got one on target and accumulated just 0.67 expected goals.

In fact, their forward Eliezer Mayenda, who spurned a great chance early on, became only the third player on Opta's records (from 2003-04) to play 60+ minutes of a Premier League match and make no more than one pass, after Hameur Bouazza for Watford v Wigan in September 2006, and Brennan Johnson for Nottingham Forest v Brighton in October 2022.

Yet Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris felt his team simply came down on the wrong side of some fine margins.

He said: “I’m disappointed because I think we started well, our first half was positive, created two chances, we were on our game plan, and we dominated. 

“But the beginning of the second half, we made this small mistake and conceded the goal, and after that, the game changed completely.

“It’s fine margins and if you score early, because it was possible today, I think the scenario [would have] changed completely for us.”

Tags

