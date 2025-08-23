Burnley 2-0 Sunderland, Premier League: Clarets Seal First Win Of The Season Against Black Cats At Turf Moor

Captain Cullen curled in a 47th-minute opener before supplying a wonderful assist for Anthony to make sure of the points late on

  • Josh Cullen-led Burnley registered first win of the season

  • Burnley had lost their opening game

  • Sunderland showed spirit but were undone by Clarets' tenacity

Sunderland were handed a reality check as Burnley got their Premier League campaign up and running with a 2-0 win at Turf Moor.

The floodlights failed at one stage in the second half on Saturday, but Scott Parker's Clarets nevertheless shone bright.

While Sunderland claimed a 3-0 win over West Ham United in their first Premier League game since 2017 last week, Burnley were dispatched by the same scoreline away at Tottenham.

ALSO READ | BUR 2-0 SUN, Premier League: Turf Moor Sees Match Halted Due To Floodlight Disruption

But after seeing Lyle Foster have a goal disallowed in the first half, Burnley ultimately cruised to the points thanks to efforts from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony after the interval.

Captain Cullen curled in a 47th-minute opener before supplying a wonderful assist for Anthony to make sure of the points late on.

It took until October last season for one of the promoted clubs to win a league game, but all three new boys have now got three points on the board by week two this time.

Data Debrief: Captain Cullen leads by example

Burnley remain unbeaten in all four of their Premier League home games against Sunderland (W3 D1), and Cullen can take his fair share of plaudits.

The hosts' captain attempted 61 passes in the game, the joint most of any Burnley player alongside Maxime Esteve. Cullen attempted the most final third passes (23) of any Clarets player. 

Sunderland have now lost 15 of their last 18 away games in the Premier League (W3), failing to score at all in 12 of those, while Burnley have won nine of their last 10 home league games (D1), including their last five in a row.

