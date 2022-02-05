Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
IND Vs ENG, ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Final: Kaushal Tambe Juggles To Dismiss Jason Rew – Watch Video

Jason Rew’s fighting 95 helped England near the 200-run mark against India in the final of the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2022.

India's Ravi Kumar celebrates after taking a England wicket in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 final. ICC

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 10:57 pm

Be it be their batting, bowling or fielding, India have been the best team to watch out for in the ongoing ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022. The routine was the same in the final against England at North Sound on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

India were on top of their game right from the start with Ravi Kumar providing the breakthrough as he has done so far in the tournament. Raj Angad Bawa, who hit 162 not out against Uganda in the group stages, took four quick wickets to leave England 61 for 6 inside 20 overs.

However, James Rew stood up for England when it mattered the most. The left-hander stood like a rock between the wickets and the Indian bowlers guiding England to a respectable total and giving the bowlers runs to defend.

The moment of magic came in the 44th over. Batting on 95, Rew pulled a short ball from Ravi Kumar, only for Kaushal Tambe to juggle at the deep square leg boundary before completing the catch in a dramatic fashion.  

The ball popped out of Tambe’s hands in his first two attempts before he dives forward barely getting there and holding on to complete the catch. While Ravi Kumar added another to his kitty, the star of the innings was Raj Bawa who picked up the final England wicket to become the first Indian and second overall to claim a five-wicket haul in an ICC U-19 World Cup final.

The other is Pakistan’s Anwar Ali, who took 5/35 against India in the 2006 edition final in Colombo. Both India and England have entered the final as the only two unbeaten teams in the competition. While England are playing in their second final in history, India are seeking their record fifth title.

