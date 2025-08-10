Sports News Highlights, August 10: Jannik Sinner Records His Quickest 2025 Win; Manchester City Beat Palermo 3-0

Sports News Highlights: The Bangladesh Cricket Board roped in an anti-corruption consultant, while Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari passed away after a bout. Catch the key updates and results from the sporting world, as they happened on Sunday, 10 August 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Palermo vs Manchester City Tijjani Reijnders
Teammates congratulate Manchester City's Tijani Reijnders for his goal against Palermo during a pre-season friendly at the Renzo Barbera stadium in Palermo, Italy. Photo: Giovanni Isolino/LaPresse via AP
Jannik Sinner, Emma Raducanu and Madison Keys all progressed in the Cincinnati Open with contrasting wins in their respective opening-round matches. While Sinner recorded a 58-minute victory, his fastest of 2025 so far, Keys had to rally to advance. Meanwhile, star Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah questioned European football governing body UEFA about 'Palestinian Pele' Suleiman al-Obeid's death. And in cricket, Wasim Akram lauded Mohammed Siraj's performance at the Oval, calling it “the best I have seen in the recent past". Catch the highlights, key updates and results from the sporting world, as they happened on Sunday, 10 August 2025.
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live, August 10: Good Morning!

Welcome to all our readers tuning in to another daily live blog. Here, we bring you all the breaking news for sporting events from around the world. With a number of cricket, football, and athletics matches in store, stay tuned with Outlook India as we bring out the best of sports in this extensive live blog.

Sports News Today Live, August 10: Chennai Grand Masters 2025 Round 3 Results

Sports News Today Live, August 10: Durand Cup 2025 Schedule

Sports News Today Live, August 10: Manchester City Blank Palermo

In overnight football action, Manchester City beat Serie B side Palermo 3-0 with Tijjani Reijnders scoring his first two goals for the Cityzens. Reijnders – who joined City ahead of the Club World Cup – came on at half-time and should have had a hat-trick, only to fall over after rounding goalkeeper Alfred Gomis in the last minute.

Sports News Today Live, August 10: Sinner Posts His Fastest 2025 Win

Defending champion Jannik Sinner has begun his Cincinnati Open campaign with a 59-minute demolition of Daniel Elahi Galan, making it his fastest win of 2025. Sinner triumphs 6-1, 6-1 on his return to action after skipping the Canadian Open to recover from the elbow injury he suffered en route to his first Wimbledon title in July.

Sports News Today Live, August 10: Darwin Nunez Transfer Update

Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez has left Liverpool, signing a three-year contract with his new club Al-Hilal. Nunez thus becomes the second big name to join the 19-time Saudi Pro League champions after left-back Theo Hernandez made the switch from AC Milan.

Sports News Today Live, August 10: Japanese Boxer Dies After Bout

Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari has tragically passed away from injuries sustained during his bout with Yamato Hata on August 2. The 28-year-old was taken to hospital after the fight in Tokyo, where he had emergency brain surgery to treat a subdural hematoma - a condition where blood collects between the skull and the brain, BBC reported. Kotari was not the only boxer to need brain surgery after the event, with Hiromasa Urakawa undergoing a craniotomy after his bout with Yoji Saito, the Japan Boxing Commission said.

Sports News Today Live, August 10: NASCAR Race Winner Suffers Scary Fall

NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 winner Connor Zilisch broke his collarbone after a hard fall in Victory Lane at Watkins Glen International, earlier today. A video depicts the 19-year-old slipping after climbing out of his car through the window and trying to stand on the roof, landing awkwardly on his neck.

He was taken by ambulance to the infield care centre. Zilisch posted on X about two hours later that he had a broken collarbone and that CT scans showed no head injury. "Thank you everybody for reaching out today," Zilisch posted. "I'm out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn't any worse."

Sports News Today Live, August 10: Tragedy At Bowman Gray

There has been another tragic incident in motorsport. Sportsman driver Robbie Brewer has reportedly passed away after a direct hit with the wall at NASCAR's Bowman Gray Stadium. His car roof was cut off and he was rushed off in an ambulance, but was said to be pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Sports News Today Live, August 10: Mohamed Salah Questions UEFA

Liverpool and Egypt football star Mohamed Salah has questioned European football governing body UEFA about 'Palestinian Pele' Suleiman al-Obeid's death. The 41-year-old was reportedly killed in southern Gaza on Wednesday when Israeli forces attacked civilians waiting for humanitarian aid, according to the Palestinian Football Association.

Sports News Today Live, August 10: Cincinnati Open Update

Emma Raducanu has commenced her Cincinnati Open campaign with a breezy 6-3, 6-2 win over Olga Danilovic, while Madison Keys had to rally to reach the last 32 in Ohio. Australian Open champion Keys was put on the back foot by Eva Lys but recovered for a 1-6 6-3 7-6 (7-1) victory, teeing up a third-round meeting with Aoi Ito.

Sports News Today Live, August 10: Kris Srikkanth On Ashwin's CSK Exit Reports

India spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin is reportedly in talks with Chennai Super Kings to leave the franchise ahead of the 2026 season of Indian Premier League. While the move is not confirmed yet, Ashwin's Tamil Nadu cricket senior Krishnamachari Srikkanth has supported such a decision.

“Actually I am with CSK and if they do it, it will be a super move. I think they can muster up around 42 crores and with the youngsters who performed well at the end of the season, they can form a good side,” former India opener Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Sports News Today Live, August 10: BCB Rope In Anti-Corruption Consultant

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has inducted Alex Marshall, former head of ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit, as a consultant for one-year to oversee its operations. The board seeks to enhance its reputation after being rocked by numerous episodes of fixing in recent years.

Besides Marshall, the BCB has made two more important appointments, with Julian Wood coming in as a specialist batting coach for three months and Tony Hemming joining as head of turf management for two years and will be in charge of all international venues and curators. Wood is a power-hitting specialist who recently worked with Sri Lanka Cricket. (PTI)

Sports News Today Live, August 10: Wasim Akram On Mohammed Siraj

Wasim Akram has commended Mohammed Siraj’s performance during India’s dramatic Oval Test victory against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The legendary Pakistan fast bowler described Siraj’s display as “the best I have seen in the recent past."

Akram, 59, highlighted Siraj’s ability to remain fiery and focused despite a heavy workload, noting that the 31-year-old pacer bowled nearly 186 overs across five Tests, including a decisive spell in the last match.

Sports News Today Live, August 10: IND 'A' Women, 3rd T20 Toss Update 

Australia A Women have won the toss and opted to bat first in the third T20I against India A Women. India, led by Radha Yadav, are looking to get their first win of this tour after losing the first two matches to lose the T20I series.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women, 3rd T20I Playing XIs

Australia A Women: Alyssa Healy, Tahlia Wilson, Anika Learoyd, Courtney Webb, Madeline Penna, Nicole Faltum (wk/c), Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Prestwidge, Amy Louise Edgar, Lucy Hamilton

India A Women: Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry (wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Raghvi Bist, Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani, Prema Rawat, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Md Shakil, Joshitha VJ

Sports News Today Live, August 10: India Vs Myanmar Coming Up

India face hosts Myanmar in their third and final match in Group D of the AFC Under-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon. Kick-off is at 3pm IST. The Young Tigresses know that a win would end a 20-year wait for a berth in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup. India currently sit atop the four-team Group D table with four points after a goalless draw with Indonesia and a 7-0 win over Turkmenistan.

Sports News Today Live, August 10: Sandeep Patil On 'Workload Management' 

After Sunil Gavaskar, former chief selector Sandeep Patil has criticised the workload management by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), raising concerns about the decision-making process. Injury-prone fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah played only three Test matches in the just concluded India's tour of England, and the visitors won both matches in which he was rested.

"I wonder how the BCCI is agreeing to all this. Is the physio more important than the captain, than the head coach? What about selectors? Are we to expect that the physio will be sitting in selection committee meetings now? Will he decide?" Patil told Mid-day.

Sports News Today Live, August 10: That's A Wrap!

With that, we conclude our coverage of today's sports news and events. Live updates continue at our dedicated cricket and football blogs, meanwhile. We will be back tomorrow with this comprehensive one-stop sports shop. Until then, goodbye.

Published At:
