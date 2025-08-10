Sports News Highlights, August 10: Jannik Sinner Records His Quickest 2025 Win; Manchester City Beat Palermo 3-0

Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari has tragically passed away from injuries sustained during his bout with Yamato Hata on August 2. The 28-year-old was taken to hospital after the fight in Tokyo, where he had emergency brain surgery to treat a subdural hematoma - a condition where blood collects between the skull and the brain, BBC reported. Kotari was not the only boxer to need brain surgery after the event, with Hiromasa Urakawa undergoing a craniotomy after his bout with Yoji Saito, the Japan Boxing Commission said.