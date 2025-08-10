NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Start Time, Streaming
The match starts at 4pm IST. NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC, Group F Durand Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.
NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Group F Standings
Indian Navy are on top with four points and a superior goal difference to Real Kashmir, while TRAU FC are at the bottom of group F with two points. Remember that only the first-place side is guaranteed a quarter-final berth, while two of the six second-placed sides across the groups too advance. Check out the standings below:
NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Kickoff!
The match between NEROCA FC and Real Kashmir FC started with both sides looking to take an early lead in the game. Let's see who scores first in the match.
NER 0-0 REA
NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Must-Win Game
NEROCA FC players are giving their best to score first in this fixture. It is a do-or-die match for them. Real Kashmir FC players are not giving any opportunity to their opponents to score.
NER 0-0 REA
NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Goal!
Real Kashmir have scored the first goal of the match. The much-needed goal came in the 32nd minute of the first half. Now, NEROCA FC will try to equalise the score before the half-time.
NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Half-Time
Real Kashmir FC managed to maintain one goal lead at the half-time when NEROCA FC failed to score even in the added time of the first half. now, both sides will take some break and return fresh after some time with new plans.
NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: 2nd Half Starts
The second half of the NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC match started with NEROCA players trying their best to score the equaliser. The substitutions are expected from both sides.
NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Goal!
In the 67th minute of the match, NEROCA FC managed to score the equaliser. Now, the score is 1-1 and both sides have equal chances of winning the match from here.
NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Another Goal!
Real Kashmir took no time to gain lead in the match again. Just three minutes after NEROCA FC scored the equaliser, Real Kashmir FC have managed to find themselves in the lead again.
NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Snow Leopards Shine!
Another goal by Real Kashmir FC managed to take them in a desirable position in the match. They have a cushion of two goals now. They need to play defensive now and win this match comfortably.
NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Full Time
The match ended with Real Kashmir winning the match against NEROCA FC in Imphal. Late goals from Devassa Tarek Marat and Modou Mbengue secured Snow Leopards an easy win.
That's All From Our Side!
Real Kashmir are at the top of the points table in Group F after securing a win over NEROCA FC in their last group-stage fixture of Durand Cup 2025. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!