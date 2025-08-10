NEROCA FC 1-3 Real Kashmir FC Highlights, Durand Cup: Snow Leopards Beat Orange Brigade In Imphal

Catch the highlights of the NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC match of the Durand Cup 2025, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup
NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: The home team played a 0-0 draw with Indian Navy in its last outing. Photo: Durand Cup
Here are the highlights of the Group F fixture of Durand Cup 2025 between NEROCA FC and Real Kashmir FC at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur on Sunday (August 10, 2025). The Snow Leopards topped the table after securing a 3-1 win over Orange Brigade. Catch the highlights of the NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC match of the Durand Cup 2025, right here
LIVE UPDATES

NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match starts at 4pm IST. NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC, Group F Durand Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Group F Standings

Indian Navy are on top with four points and a superior goal difference to Real Kashmir, while TRAU FC are at the bottom of group F with two points. Remember that only the first-place side is guaranteed a quarter-final berth, while two of the six second-placed sides across the groups too advance. Check out the standings below:

NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Kickoff!

The match between NEROCA FC and Real Kashmir FC started with both sides looking to take an early lead in the game. Let's see who scores first in the match.

NER 0-0 REA

NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Must-Win Game

NEROCA FC players are giving their best to score first in this fixture. It is a do-or-die match for them. Real Kashmir FC players are not giving any opportunity to their opponents to score.

NER 0-0 REA

NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Goal!

Real Kashmir have scored the first goal of the match. The much-needed goal came in the 32nd minute of the first half. Now, NEROCA FC will try to equalise the score before the half-time.

NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Half-Time

Real Kashmir FC managed to maintain one goal lead at the half-time when NEROCA FC failed to score even in the added time of the first half. now, both sides will take some break and return fresh after some time with new plans.

NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: 2nd Half Starts

The second half of the NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC match started with NEROCA players trying their best to score the equaliser. The substitutions are expected from both sides.

NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Goal!

In the 67th minute of the match, NEROCA FC managed to score the equaliser. Now, the score is 1-1 and both sides have equal chances of winning the match from here.

NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Another Goal!

Real Kashmir took no time to gain lead in the match again. Just three minutes after NEROCA FC scored the equaliser, Real Kashmir FC have managed to find themselves in the lead again.

NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Snow Leopards Shine!

Another goal by Real Kashmir FC managed to take them in a desirable position in the match. They have a cushion of two goals now. They need to play defensive now and win this match comfortably.

NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Full Time

The match ended with Real Kashmir winning the match against NEROCA FC in Imphal. Late goals from Devassa Tarek Marat and Modou Mbengue secured Snow Leopards an easy win.

That's All From Our Side!

Real Kashmir are at the top of the points table in Group F after securing a win over NEROCA FC in their last group-stage fixture of Durand Cup 2025. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. IMD Weather Alert Today: Red Warning for Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  3. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  4. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  5. Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza, Awaiting Israel’s Response

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks