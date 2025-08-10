The 134th Durand Cup is reaching a crucial juncture on Sunday, August 10, 2025 when NEROCA FC and Real Kashmir FC go head-to-head in what promises to be a Group F thriller with qualification ramifications at the iconic Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.
Both teams arrive at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium with the aim of securing three points and secure knockout qualification. NEROCA FC, under the managerial tenure of Gyan Mayon, have drew against TRAU FC (1-1) and Indian Navy FT (0-0). NEROCA's key players will be captain Angom Kinesh Singh and Jackson Gomado.
As for Real Kashmir FC, their opening day defeat to Indian Navy FT (1-2) saw them comeback with a spirited 2-1 victory over TRAU FC. Russian forward Marat Tareck and midfielder Rohen Singh could play a key role in this mouthwatering clash.
Match Details
Match No. 33: NEROCA FC Vs Real Kashmir FC
Venue: Khuman Lampak Main Stadium
Date: 10 August, 2025
Kick-Off Time: 4:00 PM
Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When will the NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup 2025 match be played?
The NEROCA FC and Real Kashmir FC, Group F, Durand Cup 2025 match will be played on Sunday at 4:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup 2025 match?
The NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC, Group A, Durand Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.