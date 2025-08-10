Darwin Nunez Leaves Liverpool To Join Al-Hilal: Uruguay International Signs Three-Year Contract

Darwin Nunez’s shot conversion rate across the three seasons he spent with Liverpool left a lot to be desired, with the striker posting a figure of just 11.06% in the Premier League

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Darwin Nunez helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season
Darwin Nunez helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Darwin Nunez becomes second big name to join Al-Hilal after left-back Theo Hernandez

  • Nunez registered 40 goals in 143 appearances over three seasons with Liverpool

  • The Uruguay player's influence diminished in 2024-25 and he was the subject of transfer speculation as early as January

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have confirmed the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Liverpool, with the forward signing a three-year contract with his new club.

The Uruguay international, who joined the Reds for £64m in the summer of 2022 from Benfica, has become the second big name to join the record 19-time Saudi Pro League champions ahead of the new season, after left-back Theo Hernandez made the switch from AC Milan.

Nunez will be managed by former Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, who joined Al-Hilal in June ahead of their run to the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup.

The charismatic forward registered 40 goals in 143 appearances over three seasons at Anfield, winning the Premier League title, the EFL Cup and the Community Shield.

But despite contributing to Liverpool’s 20th top-flight title win, recording five goals and two assists, Nunez saw his influence diminish last season and was the subject of transfer speculation as early as January.

The 26-year-old previously scored 11 goals and assisted eight in the Premier League in 2023-24, having tallied nine goals and three assists in his debut season in 2022-23.

Nunez’s shot conversion rate across the three seasons he spent at Anfield left a lot to be desired, with the striker posting a figure of just 11.06% in the Premier League.

He also underperformed his underlying expected goals (xG) figures in all three campaigns on Merseyside, missing 55 of the 72 big chances he had in the English top flight.

During Nunez's time in the Premier League, only Dominic Calvert Lewin (12 goals from 25.65 xG) underperformed their xG figures by a greater margin than Nunez (25 goals, 33.52 xG).

The forward had also attracted attention from Italy, with Liverpool rejecting an offer from reigning Serie A champions Napoli earlier in the window.

Liverpool, who are likely to dip into the transfer market in search of a new attacking option, have been engaged in a well-publicised pursuit of Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, though reports on Saturday suggested the Magpies had told the Swede he will not be allowed to depart.

The Reds confirmed Nunez's move is subject to international clearance and rounded off a lengthy statement by saying: "Everybody at the club would like to thank Darwin for his contributions and wish him and his family all the best for the future."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance