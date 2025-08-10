Darwin Nunez Leaves Liverpool To Join Al-Hilal: Uruguay International Signs Three-Year Contract

Darwin Nunez becomes second big name to join Al-Hilal after left-back Theo Hernandez
Nunez registered 40 goals in 143 appearances over three seasons with Liverpool
The Uruguay player's influence diminished in 2024-25 and he was the subject of transfer speculation as early as January
Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have confirmed the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Liverpool, with the forward signing a three-year contract with his new club.
The Uruguay international, who joined the Reds for £64m in the summer of 2022 from Benfica, has become the second big name to join the record 19-time Saudi Pro League champions ahead of the new season, after left-back Theo Hernandez made the switch from AC Milan.
Nunez will be managed by former Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, who joined Al-Hilal in June ahead of their run to the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup.
The charismatic forward registered 40 goals in 143 appearances over three seasons at Anfield, winning the Premier League title, the EFL Cup and the Community Shield.
But despite contributing to Liverpool’s 20th top-flight title win, recording five goals and two assists, Nunez saw his influence diminish last season and was the subject of transfer speculation as early as January.
The 26-year-old previously scored 11 goals and assisted eight in the Premier League in 2023-24, having tallied nine goals and three assists in his debut season in 2022-23.
Nunez’s shot conversion rate across the three seasons he spent at Anfield left a lot to be desired, with the striker posting a figure of just 11.06% in the Premier League.
He also underperformed his underlying expected goals (xG) figures in all three campaigns on Merseyside, missing 55 of the 72 big chances he had in the English top flight.
During Nunez's time in the Premier League, only Dominic Calvert Lewin (12 goals from 25.65 xG) underperformed their xG figures by a greater margin than Nunez (25 goals, 33.52 xG).
The forward had also attracted attention from Italy, with Liverpool rejecting an offer from reigning Serie A champions Napoli earlier in the window.
Liverpool, who are likely to dip into the transfer market in search of a new attacking option, have been engaged in a well-publicised pursuit of Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, though reports on Saturday suggested the Magpies had told the Swede he will not be allowed to depart.
The Reds confirmed Nunez's move is subject to international clearance and rounded off a lengthy statement by saying: "Everybody at the club would like to thank Darwin for his contributions and wish him and his family all the best for the future."