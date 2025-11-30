Indian Premier League 2026: Andre Russell Calls Time On His IPL Career, To Join KKR's Support Staff - Report

Russell will reportedly join the franchise as a coach ahead of the new season as they look to conjure up the title in the 2026 season

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR Match pics, Andre Russell
Andre Russell in action for the KKR franchise | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on retention day.

Russell will reportedly join the franchise as a coach ahead of the new season as they look to conjure up the title in the 2026 season.

“Hanging up my IPL boots… but not the swagger. What a ride it’s been in the IPL — 12 seasons of memories, and a whole lot of love from the KKR family,” Russell’s statement on his Instagram page read.

“And the best part? I’m not leaving home… you’ll see me in a new role, in KKR’s Support Staff, as the POWER COACH of 2026,” he added.

The 37-year-old calls time on his 11-year association with the KKR franchise, where he made 133 appearances and was part of two title-winning campaigns (2014, 2024). Russell had joined KKR back in 2014 and was one of the most vital players in the side.

Published At:
