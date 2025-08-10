Mohamed Salah On Suleiman Al-Obeid Death: Liverpool Star Questions UEFA's Tribute Of 'Palestinian Pele'

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has repeatedly called out the violence in Gaza and advocated for humanitarian support there. He had donated to the Egyptian Red Crescent in October 2023 to help fund relief efforts in the region

Mohamed Salah On Suleiman Al-Obeid Death
Mohamed Salah will play in the FA Community Shield final between Liverpool and Crystal Palace. Photo: AP
  • Suleiman al-Obeid reportedly killed in southern Gaza while waiting for humanitarian aid

  • 41-year-old had scored more than 100 goals and was known as 'Palestinian Pele'

  • Mohamed Salah asks UEFA about details of al-Obeid's death

Liverpool and Egypt football star Mohamed Salah has questioned European football governing body UEFA about 'Palestinian Pele' Suleiman al-Obeid's death. The 41-year-old was reportedly killed in southern Gaza on Wednesday (August 6, 2025) when Israeli forces attacked civilians waiting for humanitarian aid, according to the Palestinian Football Association (PFA).

"Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the 'Palestinian Pele'. A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times," UEFA had posted on social media platform X on Friday. Salah quote-tweeted the message, saying: "Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?"

Salah has time and again advocated for humanitarian support in Gaza and called out the violence there. “It is not always easy to speak in a time like this. There has been too much violence and too much heartbreak and brutality,” Salah had posted in October 2023 following the deaths of around 500 people in an explosion at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza. He also donated to the Egyptian Red Crescent to help fund its relief efforts in the region.

Who Was Suleiman Al-Obeid?

A constant in the Palestine men's football team since his debut in 2007, Obeid made 24 international appearances and scored two goals, the PFA stated earlier, with his most memorable moment being a scissor-kick goal against Yemen during the 2010 West Asian Football Federation championship.

"During his long career, al-Obeid, 41, scored more than 100 goals, making him one of the brightest stars of Palestinian football,” the association said. His talent on the pitch earned al-Obeid the nickname of the Palestinian Pele, which of course is a reference to the legendary Brazilian football widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

Overall Sports Casualties In Gaza

At least 662 sportspeople and their relatives are reported to have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began. "The number of footballers killed or who died from starvation has reached 421, including 103 children," the PFA said. As per the association, 288 sports facilities have so far been damaged or reduced to rubble across Gaza and the West Bank, from stadiums and training grounds to gyms and clubhouses.

Mo Salah In Community Shield Final Action

Meanwhile, Salah will aim to take the reigning English Premier League champions Liverpool to victory against FA Cup holders Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield final, which is the ceremonial curtain-raiser for the 2025-26 Premier League season.

"It will be nice to start the season by winning a trophy. Unfortunately, we face a very good Crystal Palace side that has been very difficult to win against. They showed in the last FA Cup final [a 1-0 win over Man City] — and even in the semi-final [a 3-0 win over Aston Villa] — how difficult it is to win a one-off game against them," Liverpool manager Arne Slot said ahead of the final.

