Mohamed Salah On Suleiman Al-Obeid Death: Liverpool Star Questions UEFA's Tribute Of 'Palestinian Pele'

Salah has time and again advocated for humanitarian support in Gaza and called out the violence there. “It is not always easy to speak in a time like this. There has been too much violence and too much heartbreak and brutality,” Salah had posted in October 2023 following the deaths of around 500 people in an explosion at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza. He also donated to the Egyptian Red Crescent to help fund its relief efforts in the region.