Liverpool FC Vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming, FA Community Shield: When, Where To Watch LIV Vs CRY Match On TV & Online

Here is everything you need to know before the Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool FA Community Shield 2025 match on 10th August at Wembley Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Liverpool-FC
Arne Slot celebrates Liverpool's title win
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in FA Community Shield

  • LIV vs CRY match will start at 7:30 pm IST at Wembley Stadium

  • Where and how to watch details listed below

The FA Community Shield 2025 features Premier League champions Liverpool take on FA Cup champions Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 10, 2025. The Eagles will be featuring in their first-ever Community Shield fixture whereas the Reds will be eyeing their 17th Shield victory in their 25th appearance.

Crystal Palace will be eager to put their European woes behind them as they a confidence boost by registering a victory in the Community Shield against the mighty Liverpool FC on Sunday. However, the Eagles will be without the services of Eddie Nketiah, who has suffered a hamstring issue.

The Reds, on the other hand, have signed some top players such as Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, and Milos Kerkez, who could make their Liverpool bow at Wembley. The Reds have been hugely linked to Newcastle forward Alexander Isak and his arrival could see Arne Slot's men become a super-power in European football.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2025 - H2H

Crystal Palace wins: 15

Liverpool wins: 37

Draws: 14

These two most recently met in the Premier League which ended in a 1-1 draw in May 2025, with Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah ending up on the scoresheet.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2025 - Live Streaming Info

When to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2025 fixture?

The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield fixture will be played at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 10th August 2025 at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2025 fixture?

The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2025 fixture will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. Simultaneously, it will also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance