Liverpool FC Vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming, FA Community Shield: When, Where To Watch LIV Vs CRY Match On TV & Online

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in FA Community Shield
LIV vs CRY match will start at 7:30 pm IST at Wembley Stadium
Where and how to watch details listed below
The FA Community Shield 2025 features Premier League champions Liverpool take on FA Cup champions Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 10, 2025. The Eagles will be featuring in their first-ever Community Shield fixture whereas the Reds will be eyeing their 17th Shield victory in their 25th appearance.
Crystal Palace will be eager to put their European woes behind them as they a confidence boost by registering a victory in the Community Shield against the mighty Liverpool FC on Sunday. However, the Eagles will be without the services of Eddie Nketiah, who has suffered a hamstring issue.
The Reds, on the other hand, have signed some top players such as Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, and Milos Kerkez, who could make their Liverpool bow at Wembley. The Reds have been hugely linked to Newcastle forward Alexander Isak and his arrival could see Arne Slot's men become a super-power in European football.
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2025 - H2H
Crystal Palace wins: 15
Liverpool wins: 37
Draws: 14
These two most recently met in the Premier League which ended in a 1-1 draw in May 2025, with Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah ending up on the scoresheet.
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2025 - Live Streaming Info
When to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2025 fixture?
The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield fixture will be played at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 10th August 2025 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2025 fixture?
The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2025 fixture will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. Simultaneously, it will also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.