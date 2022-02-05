Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
IND Vs ENG, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Final: Five Indians Who Can Destroy England

From captain Yash Dhull to spinner Vicky Ostwal, here are five India U-19 cricketers who can steal the show in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 final against England.

A strong Indian side starts favourites against England in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 final. Courtesy: BCCI

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 3:15 pm

India will eye a record fifth title when they face England in the final of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Saturday. Both the sides are unbeaten in the tournament. But India will start as favourites. (More Cricket News)

The Yash Dhull-led India U-19 defeated South Africa, Ireland and Uganda to topped Group A, then humbled holders Bangladesh in a repeat of the last edition's final, in the quarters and Australia in the semis. England U-19 also won their group (A) with wins against Bangladesh, Canada and UAE. In the knocks out, they first beat South Africa then escaped with a 15-run win against Afghanistan in the rain-affected semis.

The India U-19 vs England U-19 final starts 6:30 PM IST/9:00 AM local/1:00 PM GMT. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2/HD. It can also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

In this age group fixture, Indian colts have dominated their English rivals. In the head-to-head record, India U-19 lead England U-19 37-11 in the previous 49 meetings. In U-19 World Cup, India have won six of the eight previous meetings.

But the favourites India will face stiff challenge when they take the field against a very talented English side led by Tom Prest.

Here's a look at five Indian players who can help India win a record-extending fifth title:

Yash Dhull (captain/ batter)

Yash Dhull has been a consistent performer for India throughout the tournament. The skipper, despite his bout with coronavirus, hit half-centuries against South Africa (82) and Australia (110). He also scored an unbeaten 20 against Bangladesh. The Delhi batter is one of the most experienced players in the tournament and a good knock in the final is all that he needs before taking the next big step in world cricket.

Shaik Rasheed (vice-captain/ batter)

Batting at three, the very talented Shaik Rasheed gives solidity to the Indian batting line-up. The fact that the Indian team management has allowed the Andhra batter to bat ahead of Dhull, a known no.3, is testament to Rasheed's ability. In the semis, Rasheed and Dhull stitched a sensational double-century stand to deflate Australia. Rasheed (94), however, missed out on a deserved hundred. He sure is raring to go.

Vicky Ostwal (spinner)

The left-arm spinner from Pune started the ICC U-19 World Cup campaign with a five-wicket haul against South Africa. He followed it up with wickets against Ireland, Uganda, Bangladesh and Australia. He is a leader of India's versatile and flexible bowling attack.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (batter)

With 278 runs in five innings, the all-rounder from Delhi is not only India's highest scorer in the tournament so far but also a match-winner. The right-handed batter hit 79 against Ireland, then destroyed Uganda with a scintillating 144. Raghuvanshi has also taken two wickets with his left-arm spin.

Harnoor Singh (batter)

having already played his part in India's triumphant U-19 Asia Cup campaign, he's one of the established Indian players in the age group cricket. But the left-handed batter from Jalandhar is having a relatively quiet outing in the World Cup. He hit 88 against Ireland but was out for a duck against Bangladesh and 16 against Australia. A big knock is due from the opener.

Sports Cricket ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 India U-19 Cricket Team India U-19 Vs England U-19 Final England U-19 Cricket Team Yash Dhull Harnoor Singh Shaik Rasheed Vicky Ostwal Angkrish Raghuvanshi
