Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
ICC U-19 World Cup: India Beat Bangladesh In Tense Quarters, On Course For Record 5th Title

India U-19 chased down Bangladesh's 111 all out in 30.5 overs to win their ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, Super League quarter-final match. India are now in their tenth semi-final. Read match report here.

ICC U-19 World Cup: India Beat Bangladesh In Tense Quarters, On Course For Record 5th Title
India avenged their ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 final defeat by beating Bangladesh in quarters. - Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 1:24 am

India made heavy weather of light chase against Bangladesh in their Super League quarter-final match of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at Coolidge, Antigua on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Yash Dhull, who returned to lead the Indian colts, won the toss and elected bowl first in the repeat of last edition's final. The skipper's call was vindicated by brilliant spells from India U-19 bowlers as the four-time champions dismissed Bangladesh for 111 runs in 37.1 overs.

Left-arm seamer Ravi Kumar produced a sensational spell to take four wickets for 14 runs in seven overs, including one maiden. Spinner Vicky Ostwal got a brace for 25 runs as five of six bowlers utilised by Dhull registered economy rates of less than 3.

India's chase, however, got off to a poor start. Harnoor Singh was out for a three-ball duck in the second over. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed then added 69 runs for the second wicket to put India in a commanding position.

Then the Raghuvanshi (44 off 65), Rasheed (26 off 59), Siddarth Yadav (6 off 9) and Raj Bawa (0 off 5) departed in quick succession to leave India at 97/5 in the 26th over as Bangladesh once again threatened to pull off another sensational win.

But with Dhull in the middle, India calmly navigated the treacherous waters to win the match by five wickets with 115 balls to spare.

India will now play Australia, who defeated Pakistan in the quarter-final match, at the same venue on February 2, for a place in the final. England and Afghanistan play in the first semi-final a day earlier at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda.

India have won the tournament four times in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. In the fourteen editions of the youth world cup, India have now made the semis for the tenth time. The last time India failed to make the last four was in 2014.

After the match, Dhull hailed the team's "combination" and credited head coach VVS Laxman, saying "whenever someone is down, we all get together to bring them up. It is a lifetime experience here. The team is improving day by day. Laxman sir giving his experience gives us a lot of help in the middle."

Talking about the last-four match, the 19-year-old who just recovered from a bout with COVID-19, said that they "will look at the semis on the day of the match depending on how the wicket is." It will be a repeat of the 2012 and 2018 finals.    

Earlier, Ravi removed the top three Bangladesh batters to leave the defending champions reeling at 14/3 in 7.4 overs. The 18-year-old left-arm pacer was adjudged player of the match.

For Bangladesh, SM Meherob top scored with 48-ball 30. Aich Mollah (17 off 48) and Ashiqur Zaman (16 off 29) were the other batters to reach the double-digit scores.

Indian fielders backed up the bowlers with some splendid efforts. Bangladesh innings witnessed two run-outs and four were caught out. There was a stumping for Dinesh Bana, who ended Meherob innings in the 36th over to all but end Bangladesh's bid to post a fighting total.

