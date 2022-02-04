India Vs England, 2022 U-19 World Cup Final: When And Where To Watch Final Match

India and England take on each other on Saturday for the 2022 U-19 World Cup trophy at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

After a prolonged wait of 24 years, the England U-19 team has eventually entered the final of the competition. They are chasing their second U-19 World Cup following the title win in 1998. They have reached their second final riding on some dominating performance, barring the semi-final match against Afghanistan where they had to hold on to their nerves to earn a hard-fought victory. Nonetheless, the English boys are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

With 292 runs under his belt, Tom Prest is the leading run-scorer from the England side in the tournament, while Joshua Boyden with 13 wickets to his name is their star bowler in the competition. He has bowled at an amazing economy of 3.17.

On the other hand, for India, it is more about preserving the legacy than looking at the final just as an opportunity to bag a title. They have record four U-19 World Cup titles to their name with the upcoming game against England being their 8th appearance in final of the event, which is also the most by any team. Meanwhile, they play an U-19 World Cup final for the fourth consecutive time.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi is the leading run-scorer for the Indian team with 278 runs, while the likes of Raj Bawa and captain Yash Dhull have been equally impressive. Vicky Ostwal has picked up 12 wickets with an economy of 3.39.

Head-to-head (Last 5 matches)

India U-19: 3

England U-19: 2

Match and telecast details

Match: India Vs England U-19 World Cup 2022 final

Date: 05 February, 2022

Start Time: 6:30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar app and website

Squads

India U-19: Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Garv Sangwan, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Bawa, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar

England U-19: Tom Prest (c), George Bell, Joshua Boyden, Alex Horton, Rehan Ahmed, James Sales, George Thomas, Thomas Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell, Jacob Bethell , James Coles, William Luxton, James Rew, Fateh Singh, Benjamin Cliff