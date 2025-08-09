Leeds Utd 1-1 Milan Highlights, Club Friendlies: The Whites Draw Against Rossoneri In Dublin's Aviva Stadium

Leeds United Vs AC Milan Highlights, Club Friendlies: Catch the play-by-play updates from the pre-season football match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
AC-Milan-Vs-Leeds
Leeds United's Anton Stach, left, and AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze in action during the pre-season friendly soccer match between Leeds United and AC Milan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Evan Treacy/PA via AP
Here are the highlights of the club friendly between Leeds United and Serie A giants, AC Milan at the Aviva Stadium. An unbeaten Leeds ended their pre-season agains the Italian giants in Dublin. Catch the play-by-play updates from the pre-season football match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Predicted XIs

Leeds United Predicted XIs: Darlow; Schmidt, Bijol, Rodon, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Stach; Aaronson, Nmecha, Gnonto; Piroe

AC Milan Predicted XIs: Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Loftus-Cheek, Ricci, Musah, Estupinan; Pulisic, Leao

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Preview

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Streaming Info

Viewers worldwide can watch the live telecast of this match on - DAZN International, Bet365, LUTV.

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: XIs

LEEDS UNITED (4-3-3): Perri; Schmidt, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Tanaka, Ampadu, Stach; Gnonto, Piroe, James.

Subs: Cairns, Darlow; Bijol, Byram; Gruev, Longstaff; Aaronson, Chadwick, Gray, Harrison, Nmecha, Ramazani. Coach: Farke.

AC MILAN (4-3-3): P. Terracciano; Magni, Gabbia, Pavlović, Estupiñan; Musah, Jashari, Sala; Chukwueze, Gimenez, Okafor.

Subs: Maignan, Pittarella, Torriani; Bartesaghi, Coubiș, Duțu, F. Terracciano, Thiaw, Tomori; Eletu, Modrić, Ricci, Saelemaekers; Sia. Coach: Allegri. 

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: KO Soon

Kick-off in Dublin as Leeds United face AC Milan in a pre-season friendly at the Aviva Stadium.

Leeds United 0-0 AC Milan

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: KO Start

Underway at the Aviva Stadium as Leeds get things underway against the Serie A side with a vociferous support for the Premier League side.

Leeds United 0-0 AC Milan 1'

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Blistering Start From The Whites

Gnonto, the Italian forward, races from the left-flank and puts in a low-cross in the Milan box but no one to meet at the end of it. Some start from Leeds.

Leeds United 0-0 AC Milan 3'

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Gnonto Fluffs His Chance

A long-ball over the Milan defence and Gnonto is one-on-one with the Milan keeper but his lob is a weak one. Great chance that!

Leeds United 0-0 AC Milan 8'

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Now Stach Hits The Bar

Leeds United could have two in two! Stach now hits the bar after Gnonto is released on the left-flank who then lays it to the summer signing, and the attacker twists and turns the Milan defence but his shot hits the bar.

Leeds United 0-0 AC Milan 10'

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Okafor Hits Wide

Noah Okafor is playing on the left-flank and the forward is through with only the LUFC goalie to beat but his shot is a tame one and cannot convert it for a goal.

Leeds United 0-0 AC Milan 12'

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: ACM Trying To Be Compact

Maximiliano Allegri's sides have been known to be compact and balanced in defense, and that's what the Serie A giants are trying to be today. Get a clean sheet and from there, be an attacking team.

Leeds United 0-0 AC Milan 17'

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Still Goalless

Half-an-hour in the game and we still have to find a goal in this match. Leeds are pressing high as usual but Milan are not giving anything away in the defence.

Leeds United 0-0 AC Milan 29'

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: And We Have A Goal

And we have a goal! AC Milan take the lead at the Aviva. Milan attack from the left wing again, as Okafor finds space and is able to drill a low ball across and finds Santiago Jimenez, who buries it.

Leeds United 0-1 AC Milan 31'

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: LUFC Sitting Deep

Five mins before HT and LUFC are sitting deep and looking to break on the counter. Milan have the ball in their half and would look to make one more attack before break.

Leeds United 0-1 AC Milan 41'

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: HT

Half-time at the Aviva Stadium and Milan go into the break with a slender lead thanks to a back post finish from Jimenez. Leeds struck the crossbar early doors through Stach, but it's Serie A side who lead.

Leeds United 0-1 AC Milan HT'

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Second Half Underway

The second half is under way at the Aviva. Leeds make one change as Perri off for Darlow.

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: LUFC Searching For Leveller

Leeds are still hunting for a leveller against the Rossoneri at the Aviva Stadium. Daniel Farke will really take something from this fixture for their PL opener.

Leeds United 0-1 AC Milan 54'

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: LUFC Piroe Shoots Wide

The ball was stuck under Piroe's feet and the power was not forceful but a reprieve for the Serie A side.

Leeds United 0-1 AC Milan 60'

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: LUFC Level

LUFC are level! From a corner, Anton Stach picks the ball up on the left wing and cuts back inside to whip a ball towards the far post - and it goes all the way into the net!

Leeds United 1-1 AC Milan 67'

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: ACM Chance

A dangerous cross leads to a header from Milan's winger but the Leeds keeper can't catch and watches the ball bounce over the bar.

Leeds United 1-1 AC Milan 85'

Leeds United vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: FT

Published At:
