PSG’s Qatari Owner QSI Set For Takeover Of Belgian Club Eupen

Qatar Sports Investments has agreed a memorandum of understanding to acquire Belgian side KAS Eupen, expanding its multi-club model beyond Paris Saint-Germain and Braga

Paris Saint-Germain Qatari owner QSI Eupen takeover
File photo of Belgian football club KAS Eupen. | Photo: X/kas_eupen
Summary
  • Paris Saint-Germain’s owners QSI set for full takeover of Belgian club KAS Eupen

  • Eupen confirmed QSI has signed an MoU with the current owners, Aspire Zone Foundation

  • QSI’s ownership of PSG since 2011 has driven unprecedented dominance

The Qatari owners of Paris Saint-Germain are expanding their global football footprint with a move to take over Belgian side KAS Eupen, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Eupen, currently competing in the Challenger Pro League, Belgium’s second tier, announced that Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the club’s current owner, the Aspire Zone Foundation – itself a Qatari entity – to complete a full takeover.

Financial terms of the proposed acquisition were not disclosed. Eupen stated that QSI had shown “a genuine commitment to the long-term development of the club,” signalling an ambition to stabilise and grow the Belgian side under new stewardship.

QSI already holds a minority stake in Sporting Braga of the Portuguese Primeira Liga as a part of its multi-club strategy.

PSG Success Under QSI

QSI’s takeover of Paris Saint-Germain in 2011 transformed the French Ligue 1 club into one of Europe’s dominant forces. PSG have since won 11 Ligue 1 titles, recorded club-record revenues of €837 million last season, and completed a domestic double.

Most notably, PSG’s men’s team finally secured the UEFA Champions League trophy this year, delivering a resounding 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final, achieving the long-awaited European triumph QSI had pursued for more than a decade.

(With AP Inputs)

