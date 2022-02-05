Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup: India's Record In Previous Finals; Can They Win A Record Fifth?

India's campaign in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 in the West Indies has been near perfect. England stand between Indian colts and a fifth championship crown.

The Indian Under-19 team defeated Australia en route to the final against England. Photo: ICC-Getty Images

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 1:47 pm

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 1:47 pm

India, looking for a record-extending fifth title, take on England in the final of the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 final at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

In an almost perfect campaign so far, the Indian U-19 team topped Group B ahead of South Africa, Ireland and Uganda with comfortable wins against the trio even as a host of players, including the skipper Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed, were forced to isolate after testing positive for coronavirus.

They recovered just in time for the Super League knock-outs. In the quarters, the Indian colts avenged the 2020 final defeat with a facile five-wicket win against holders Bangladesh.

It was followed by another comfortable win, this time humbling three-time champions Australia by 96 runs to make their eighth final. For the record, the tournament, first launched in 1988, is only in its 14th edition.

India have won the youth Cricket World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. They were the losing finalists in 2006, 2016 and 2020. Later today, India will play their fourth successive final.

In England, Dhull and Co will face a strong rival. English colts have also won their group with ease, then beat South Africa by six wickets in the quarters. The Tom Prest-led sid saw off a spirited Afghanistan side by 15 runs (DLS method) to make their second final, and the first in 24 years. They were the champions in the second edition, in 1998.

Before the big final, here's a look at India's previous seven finals

2000 In Sri Lanka

After finishing sixth and fifth in the first two editions, India defeated hosts Sri Lanka by six wickets in the Colombo final to claim their maiden title. And the player of the tournament was Yuvraj Singh. The side, captained by Mohammad Kaif, also featured other future India players -- Venugopal Rao, Ajay Ratra, Reetinder Sodhi, who was the player of the match in the final.

2006 In Sri Lanka

India finished third in 2002 and 2004 editions, losing to South Africa by 112 runs and Pakistan by five wickets respectively in the semis. But they came close to winning their second title in 2006 in Colombo after dismissing Pakistan for 109. But India could manage only 71 in reply as Anwar Ali (5/35), Akhtar Ayub (3/9) and Jamshed Ahmed (2/24) toyed with Ravikant Shukla & Co.

2008 In Malaysia

India won their second title with a thrilling 12-run against South Africa in the rain-affected Kuala Lumpur final. The Virat Kohli-led side managed only 159 but the player of the match Ajitesh Argal, Ravindra Jadeja and Siddarth Kaul claimed a brace each to restrict South Africa to 103/8 after the playing conditions were revised (target: 116 runs in 25 overs). India's Tanmay Srivastava (262) was the leading scorer of the tournament.

2012 In Australia

The high in Malaysia was fizzled out in the next edition Down Under with Ashok Menaria's India finishing sixth. But India defeated the hosts Australia in the next edition to claim their third title as Unmukt Chand joined Mohammad Kaif and Virat Kohli in an illustrious list. Chand, playing a captain's knock, hit 111 off 130 balls as India chased down a revised target of 226 runs (from 227/4).

2016 In Bangladesh

A very strong Indian side lost the final to the West Indies in the final by five wickets despite best efforts from Sarfaraz Khan, who hit a record seventh half-century (51 off 89), and Mayank Dagar, who took 3/25. The Shimron Hetmyer-led Windies chased down India's 145 in 49.3 overs for their maiden title. Ishan Kishan's Indian side featured the likes of  Rishabh Pant, Khaleel Ahmed, Ricky Bhui, Avesh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Shubham Mavi, Washington Sundar, etc.

2018 In Australia

Australia hosted the tournament for the fifth time. And India won their second there to become the most successful side in the history of the tournament. In the final, the Prithvi Shaw-led side defeated the hosts by eight wickets. Ishan Porel, Shiva Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Anukul Roy took two wickets each as India dismissed Australia for 216 in 47.2 overs. Manjot Kalra then hit an unbeaten 101 off 102 balls as India reached the target in 38.5 overs. Shubman Gill was adjudged player of the tournament.

2020 In South Africa

Priyam Garg took the baton from Shaw and India were primed to defend the title in South Africa. But they lost the final to Bangladesh by three wickets in a rain-affected match. India scored 177 but the target was revised to 170 in 46 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit 400 runs and claimed three wickets, was the player of the tournament.

