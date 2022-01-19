Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC U-19 World Cup: India Captain, 5 Others Test Positive For COVID-19

Apart from Yash Dhull and Sheik Rasheed, batter Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh, and Siddharth Yadav were also found infected.

ICC U-19 World Cup: India Captain, 5 Others Test Positive For COVID-19
Indian U-19 team captain Yash Dhull and five others missed the match against Ireland. - File Photo

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 10:28 pm

India Under-19 skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Sheikh Rasheed and four of their teammates have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing them out of the Group B World Cup game against Ireland and seriously jeopardising the side's campaign in Tarouba (Trinidad) on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Apart from Dhull and Rasheed, batter Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh, and Siddharth Yadav were also found infected with the virus, because of which India barely managed to field an XI against Ireland.

"Three Indian players had tested positive yesterday and were already isolated. In the morning before match our captain and vice captain also tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test which is not (not considered) conclusive," a BCCI official told PTI.

Related stories

AFC Women's Asian Cup: COVID Breach In Indian Camp, Two Members Test Positive

U-19 Cricket World Cup: Afghanistan, England, South Africa Register Big Wins

IND Vs SA, ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2022: Vicky Ostwal, Raj Bawa Power India To Winning Start

"So they, as precautionary measure, were pulled out. The players included skipper Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaikh Rasheed. We only had 11 available players and six isolated," the official added. 

While skipper Dhull and Rasheed featured in the opening game against South Africa, Aaradhya was not part of that game.

Nishant Sindhu led the team in the absence of Dhull on Wednesday.

The team played its opening game in Guyana and travelled to Trinidad for the match against Ireland. It is suspected that the infection may have been contracted during their stay in Guyana.

India are scheduled to take on Uganda on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether that match goes ahead.

"In case all players remain in isolation, some of the stand-by players could make the main list. We will need to wait as three cases are from RAT test. Let's hope their RT PCR comes negative," the BCCI source said.

India had announced a 16-strong squad for the tournament and five stand-by players. The stand-by players are in India as ICC allowed only 17 players.

They will have to be flown to the Caribbean for the event.

The mandatory quarantine for COVID-positive players is 10 days and all those isolating right now will be out till the knockout stage of the tournament. If India advance, they will play in the quarterfinals on January 29.

"We are expecting them to be negative by then," the BCCI source said.

Before the tournament, ICC's head of integrity Alex Marshall had stated, that "merely registering a positive PCR test result within a team will not result in the automatic postponement or cancelation of fixtures."

"The main principle is to continue playing with appropriate mitigations in place if it is safe, practicable and proportionate to do so," he had said. 

The ICC set up a Bio-safety Scientific Advisory Group (BSAG) before the event to "oversee all issues relating to bio-safety".

The group's mandate was to ensure that "any COVID-19 related issues that arise are dealt with appropriately with independent expert scientific and medical advice." 

India squad:

Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Standby players: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amit Raj Upadhyay, PM Singh Rathore.

Tags

Sports Cricket ICC U-19 Men's World Cup India National Cricket Team Coronavirus COVID-19
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Clash Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Clash Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

SA Vs IND: Disciplined South Africa Beat Lacklustre India by 31 Runs In First ODI

SA Vs IND, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record

Live Streaming, Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Watch ISL Football Match Live

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah Move Up

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold