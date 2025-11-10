Singing ‘Vande Mataram’ To Be Made Compulsory In All UP Schools And Colleges: CM Yogi

Yogi Adityanath announced that singing ‘Vande Mataram’ will be mandatory in all UP schools.
The decision was revealed during an ‘Ekta Yatra’ event in Gorakhpur.
The CM said the move aims to inspire pride and respect for the motherland.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that singing “Vande Mataram” will be made compulsory in every school and educational institution across the state. PTI reported that the announcement came during an ‘Ekta Yatra’ (Unity March) held in Gorakhpur.
Addressing the event, Adityanath said the step is aimed at fostering reverence and pride among citizens towards Bharat Mata and the motherland.
“There should be a sense of respect for the national song Vande Mataram. We will make its singing compulsory in every school and educational institution of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.
According to PTI, the Chief Minister made the remarks as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to promote unity and national sentiment.
