Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: Babar Azam Makes Comeback Into T20I Cricket

Babar Azam makes a comeback into the Pakistan's T20I team with this series
The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
There will be no live telecast of the match in India
Pakistan will take on Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, January 29, 2026.
The T20I series against Australia will serve as a good preparation for the Pakistan team before the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. They will look to find the right batting combination for the upcoming marquee tournament given that Babar Azam has made a comeback into the team which will change their T20 batting combination from what it was in the Asia Cup last year.
Meanwhile, for Australia, who are without their services of their main bowlers, this series provides a stage for their players to get accustomed to Asian conditions as they'll get somewhat similar conditions in the World Cup. Travis Head will be leading Australia in the first T20I as Mitchell Marsh will not feature in this match.
Follow the live score and commentary of the 1st T20I between Pakistan and Australia here:
Pakistan Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Live Streaming
When does the 1st Pakistan vs Australia T20I match take place?
The 1st T20I between Pakistan and Australia will be played on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium, Lahore. The match will start at 4:30pm IST with the toss scheduled at 4:00pm IST.
The T20I series between Pakistan and Australia will not be telecast live in India, though it is likely that the match will be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel.
Pakistan Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Squads
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Mahli Beardman, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Cooper Connolly
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah