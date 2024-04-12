Voters believe in religious pluralism

At a time when proclamations of creating a ‘Hindu rashtra’ have been made by political leaders, the survey revealed that an overwhelming 79 per cent of respondents were of the belief that India belongs to citizens of all religions equally, not just Hindus while 11 per cent believed that India only belongs to Hindus. Out of those who agreed with the former belief, 77 per cent were Hindus and 87 per cent were Muslims. The findings were similar in not just urban areas but also villages, however more pronounced in the educated than those without schooling.