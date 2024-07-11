Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch

In a bid to get inside the job interview venue in Gujarat's Bharuch, around 1,800 aspirants on Monday jostled leading to a stampede-like situation while pushing against a steel railing which, failing to take the pressure, finally collapsed and took many of them down with itself. The interview for ten vacancies was advertised by an engineering company located in the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation complex in Jhagadia.
Videos making rounds on social media show a gathering of hundreds of aspirants jostling in front of the entrance of a hotel where the interviews were being held. As the gathering intensified with time, slowly the crowd started pushing against the railing.
Accusing the company for the incident, the BJP MP from Bharuch, Mansukh Vasava, said, "They were filling up only 10 vacancies and should have specified the criteria properly instead of just
holding an open interview. At some level, the incident occurred because of the company. We are worried about it and steps are being taken to ensure such incidents don't happen again."