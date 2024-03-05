Tamil Nadu Through A Data Prism

Here is the data on the number of factories in Tamil Nadu. Look at the difference. Tamil Nadu comprises 15.81%12 of the total factories in India. Tamil Nadu stands as the incubator for startups in India. The tremendous growth of Tamil Nadu is achieved through its great infrastructure. According to the data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, 96%13 of Tamil Nadu households have access to television, newspapers, radio, and the Internet, compared to India’s national average of 77.5%. Similarly, 60%14 of Tamil Nadu households have broadband connections, which is higher than the national average of 41.8%. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of ATMs in India, which is 29,84915, and the highest number of telephones per 100 persons, which is 104 telephones.