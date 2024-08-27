Jharkhand: Ex-JMM Leader Champai Soren To Join BJP On August 30, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ranchi on Friday, August 30. The announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister and BJP's Jharkhand election co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.
Taking it to social media platform X, Sarma shared a picture of Champai Soren meeting Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and said, "Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, @ChampaiSoren Ji met Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the @BJP4India on 30th August in Ranchi."
The development came amid speculations of Soren switching from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) following his meeting with some MLAs on August 18 in Delhi. Furthermore, issuing a detailed statement on X, Soren expressed his disappointment over the matter that all his programs were cancelled three days before the meeting where he was asked to resign as the Chief Minister.
The 67-year-old politician became Jharkhand Chief Minister following Hemant Soren's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in an alleged land scam case. He stepped down from the post on July 3 after Hemant Soren was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court.