National

Jharkhand: Ex-JMM Leader Champai Soren To Join BJP On August 30, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The development came amid speculations of ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren switching from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) following his meeting with some MLAs on August 18 in Delhi.

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren
Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Photo: PTI
info_icon

Former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ranchi on Friday, August 30. The announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister and BJP's Jharkhand election co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

Taking it to social media platform X, Sarma shared a picture of Champai Soren meeting Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and said, "Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, @ChampaiSoren Ji met Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the @BJP4India on 30th August in Ranchi."

The incident which took place at Seraikela-Kharswan - PTI
Jharkhand: Former CM Champai Soren's Convoy Meets With Accident, 1 Dead

BY Outlook Web Desk

The development came amid speculations of Soren switching from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) following his meeting with some MLAs on August 18 in Delhi. Furthermore, issuing a detailed statement on X, Soren expressed his disappointment over the matter that all his programs were cancelled three days before the meeting where he was asked to resign as the Chief Minister.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren speaks with the media upon his arrival at Delhi airport, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. - (PTI Photo)
What Made Champai Soren Contemplate Leaving JMM?

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

The 67-year-old politician became Jharkhand Chief Minister following Hemant Soren's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in an alleged land scam case. He stepped down from the post on July 3 after Hemant Soren was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy: 10 Players Who Will Try To Push Hard For Test Selection
  2. KL Rahul Seeking Lucknow Super Giants Retention? Rumors Spark As He Meets With Owner Sanjiv Goenka
  3. Veterans Axed, Five Uncapped Players Called Up For England's White-ball Series Against Australia
  4. Pakistan And Bangladesh Face WTC Points Deductions For Slow Over Rate In First Test
  5. BCCI Introduces Prize Money For Players In All Junior And Women Events
Football News
  1. Villarreal 4-3 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Dani Parejo Scores Last-Gasp Goal To Settle Thriller
  2. Football Transfers: Paulo Dybala Debated Saudi Pro League Move Before Settling On Roma Stay
  3. Verona 0-3 Juventus, Serie A: Dusan Vlahovic Double Keeps Thiago Motta's Perfect Start Going
  4. 'A True Gentleman' - Tributes Pour In For Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson
  5. Mohammedan SC Faces Setback As Investors Withdraw; Club Remains Hopeful For ISL Debut
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Bows Out Of US Open With Straight-Sets Loss To Tallon Griekspoor In First Round
  2. US Open: Former Champ Dominic Thiem Bids Farewell To Grand Slams With First-Round Loss
  3. Coco Gauff Vs Varvara Gracheva, US Open: Defending Champion Storms Into Second Round - Match Report
  4. Novak Djokovic Hoping Paris Olympics Gold Will Spur Him To US Open Success
  5. Carlos Alcaraz At US Open Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Student Outfit To Take Out 'Nabanna Abhijan' Today; Bengal Police Calls It 'Illegal'
  2. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List
  3. The Winner Comes Second In India's New Political Landscape
  4. Broadcast Bill, Waqf Amendment And Lateral Entry: Is BJP On The Backfoot?
  5. The Sangh Parivar's 'Non-Negotiable Targets' Are In The Doldrums
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World
  2. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  3. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  4. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
  5. What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
World News
  1. Over Half Of Ukraine Hit By Russia's Deadly Overnight Barrage Of Missiles, Drones: Officials
  2. Taiwan Bans Concert By Chinese Rapper Over Insulting 'Taipei, China' Promotional Materials
  3. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World
  4. Canada To Cut Intake Of Low-Wage Foreign Workers, Trudeau Hints At Major Immigration Changes
  5. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 33 In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know