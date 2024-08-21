Jharkhand: Former CM Champai Soren's Convoy Meets With Accident, 1 Dead

One person part of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren's convoy died after the cavalcade met with a road accident on Wednesday, reports said.
Four others were reportedly injured in the incident which took place at Seraikela-Kharswan, according to news agency PTI.
The deceased was identified as constable Vinay Kumar, the driver of the escort team.
The escort team was returning after dropping Soren at his native village Jhilingora in the district when the driver lost control over the vehicle near Mudia Chowk on Seraikela-Kandra Road around 1.30 am, officials said.
Four other members of the team suffered minor injuries and were administered first aid, a police officer said.
Champai Soren took oath as chief minister of Jharkhand in February after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) named him as the CM following Hemant Soren's resignation from the post due to his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case on January 31.
After Hemant Soren was released from jail last month, Champai Soren resigned as chief minister.