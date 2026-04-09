Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar

Public slogans, posters and political signals have reignited speculation over succession, even as allies hint the final call will rest with NDA leadership.

Md Asghar Khan
Md Asghar Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his son Nishant Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his son Nishant Kumar on Nishant's birth day at 1, Anne Marg on July 20, 2025 in Patna, India Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times | Representative Image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Slogans for Nishant Kumar raised publicly in Nitish Kumar’s presence spark fresh CM speculation.

  • BJP signals no immediate decision; leadership call likely after Nitish’s Rajya Sabha move.

  • Analysts see Nishant’s rise as long-term, with BJP more likely to claim the CM post now.

In Bihar politics, there appears to be a renewed push to bring Nishant Kumar into the spotlight as a possible Chief Minister. The buzz picked up after a recent public event where, in front of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, slogans were raised in his son’s favour. Cries of “Nishant Kumar zindabad” and “Bihar ka CM Nishant Kumar” were heard, triggering fresh political chatter in the state.

What stood out was Nitish Kumar’s response. He smiled, greeted people and moved on, without objection. BJP leaders present also chose to remain silent.

Observers note that such slogans are not entirely new, as party workers often raise them out of enthusiasm. However, this instance is seen as significant because it unfolded openly in Nitish’s presence. While there has been speculation within JD(U) about Nishant’s future, this is among the first public displays projecting him as CM. The party, however, has made no official comment.

The developments go beyond slogans. Posters and banners have appeared in parts of the state, and small protests, including by women, have backed the demand. This comes at a time when Nitish Kumar is expected to move to the Rajya Sabha and step down as Chief Minister, raising the question: are these symbolic gestures or signs of groundwork being laid?

Related Content
Nitish Kumar - null
Nitish Kumar Set To Resign From Bihar Legislative Council Today
Nitish Kuma - null
Power Shift In Bihar: Why Is The Transition From Nitish Kumar Taking Time?
From ‘Tiger’ To Successor:  Political Transition In Bihar And JD(U)’s Future - null
From ‘Tiger’ To Successor:  Political Transition In Bihar And JD(U)’s Future
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar receiving Prasad on his birthday by his son Nishant Kumar at his residence on March 1, 2026 in Patna, India. (Photo by Santosh Kumar Hindustan Times) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Turned 75. - IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Buzz In Bihar: Will Nitish Give Up CM Post And Get Rajya Sabha Nomination As Son Nishant Takes Centrestage In The State?
Related Content

BJP leader Prem Ranjan Patel said there is no immediate decision. According to him, Nitish Kumar will first take oath in the Rajya Sabha on April 10, after which discussions on the next Chief Minister will begin. He did not clarify whether the CM would come from the BJP quota, adding that the final call would be taken by the central leadership. He also recalled that after the 2020 election, despite JD(U)’s reduced tally, Narendra Modi had backed Nitish to continue as CM.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar gives an addressal as he joins the Janata Dal (United) JD(U), in Patna - null
Nishant Kumar Takes Political Plunge: Will Nitish Kumar’s Lav–Kush Social Coalition Survive?

BY Md Asghar Khan

Political analyst Ashish Ranjan downplays the possibility of Nishant becoming CM at this stage, calling it more worker-driven enthusiasm than a serious political move. He suggests Nishant could be introduced gradually, possibly even as a Deputy CM in the future, but notes that his lack of legislative experience makes an immediate elevation unlikely. He also believes such a decision may not find support from leaders like Modi or Amit Shah, adding that the next CM is more likely to come from the BJP.

Senior journalist Pushyamitra echoes a similar view, saying the BJP’s claim to the Chief Minister’s post is no longer uncertain. He does not see Nishant as a contender at this stage and feels JD(U) may not be in a strong bargaining position. According to him, Bihar could witness a major political shift in the coming weeks.

He also highlights the personal transition for Nitish Kumar. Known for his hands-on governance style—early morning inspections, long convoys and regular reviews moving to the Rajya Sabha will mark a significant change. Pushyamitra believes this could lead to a decline in Nitish’s political centrality once he steps down.

Within JD(U), there is a quiet recognition that Nishant Kumar could emerge as a future face of the party. For now, however, handing over power to him appears unlikely. A more probable scenario is a gradual political entry, positioning him as a long-term successor while the party navigates alliance dynamics.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL One-Run Thrillers: Full List After Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Finish

  2. DC Vs GT: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 14

  3. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: David Miller’s Last-Over Call Divides Experts As Gujarat Titans Win By One Run

  4. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

  5. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Titans Thrillingly Emerge Victors After Last-Ball Drama

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  3. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  4. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

  4. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance With Wins; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out In Opening Round

  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Lin Shi Feng In Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kashmir Celebrates US-Iran Ceasefire

  2. Day In Pics: April 08, 2026

  3. Ahead of Ardh Kumbh, Haridwar Plans to Move Meat Shops Outside City Limits

  4. Assembly Elections 2026: Saffron Push Tests Red Bastions, Turns Thiruvananthapuram Into Battleground of Loyalties

  5. Empty Hands, Rising Costs: Noida’s Workers Caught In A Crisis Loop

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: How We, The Reporters, Watched The War Live

  3. ‘Gaza Doctrine’ in Lebanon: Airstrikes, Displacement, And A Familiar Pattern

  4. Exclusive Interview: Only 6 Weeks Of Medical Supplies Left, Says Lebanon’s Former Health Minister

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE Updates: Pinarayi, Bordoloi, Narayanasamy Cast Their Votes

  2. US–Israel–Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel Continues Attack on Lebanon; Iran says Ceasefire is ‘Unreasonable’

  3. Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar

  4. IPL One-Run Thrillers: Full List After Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Finish

  5. Dhurandhar 2: Trimurti Films Sues Makers Over Unauthorised Use Of Tridev Song In Ranveer Singh-Starrer

  6. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

  7. Assembly Elections 2026: National People’s Party Aims For Maiden Victory In Assam

  8. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted