Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar

Summary of this article
Slogans for Nishant Kumar raised publicly in Nitish Kumar’s presence spark fresh CM speculation.
BJP signals no immediate decision; leadership call likely after Nitish’s Rajya Sabha move.
Analysts see Nishant’s rise as long-term, with BJP more likely to claim the CM post now.
In Bihar politics, there appears to be a renewed push to bring Nishant Kumar into the spotlight as a possible Chief Minister. The buzz picked up after a recent public event where, in front of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, slogans were raised in his son’s favour. Cries of “Nishant Kumar zindabad” and “Bihar ka CM Nishant Kumar” were heard, triggering fresh political chatter in the state.
What stood out was Nitish Kumar’s response. He smiled, greeted people and moved on, without objection. BJP leaders present also chose to remain silent.
Observers note that such slogans are not entirely new, as party workers often raise them out of enthusiasm. However, this instance is seen as significant because it unfolded openly in Nitish’s presence. While there has been speculation within JD(U) about Nishant’s future, this is among the first public displays projecting him as CM. The party, however, has made no official comment.
The developments go beyond slogans. Posters and banners have appeared in parts of the state, and small protests, including by women, have backed the demand. This comes at a time when Nitish Kumar is expected to move to the Rajya Sabha and step down as Chief Minister, raising the question: are these symbolic gestures or signs of groundwork being laid?
BJP leader Prem Ranjan Patel said there is no immediate decision. According to him, Nitish Kumar will first take oath in the Rajya Sabha on April 10, after which discussions on the next Chief Minister will begin. He did not clarify whether the CM would come from the BJP quota, adding that the final call would be taken by the central leadership. He also recalled that after the 2020 election, despite JD(U)’s reduced tally, Narendra Modi had backed Nitish to continue as CM.
Political analyst Ashish Ranjan downplays the possibility of Nishant becoming CM at this stage, calling it more worker-driven enthusiasm than a serious political move. He suggests Nishant could be introduced gradually, possibly even as a Deputy CM in the future, but notes that his lack of legislative experience makes an immediate elevation unlikely. He also believes such a decision may not find support from leaders like Modi or Amit Shah, adding that the next CM is more likely to come from the BJP.
Senior journalist Pushyamitra echoes a similar view, saying the BJP’s claim to the Chief Minister’s post is no longer uncertain. He does not see Nishant as a contender at this stage and feels JD(U) may not be in a strong bargaining position. According to him, Bihar could witness a major political shift in the coming weeks.
He also highlights the personal transition for Nitish Kumar. Known for his hands-on governance style—early morning inspections, long convoys and regular reviews moving to the Rajya Sabha will mark a significant change. Pushyamitra believes this could lead to a decline in Nitish’s political centrality once he steps down.
Within JD(U), there is a quiet recognition that Nishant Kumar could emerge as a future face of the party. For now, however, handing over power to him appears unlikely. A more probable scenario is a gradual political entry, positioning him as a long-term successor while the party navigates alliance dynamics.