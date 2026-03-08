Abhishek Sharma Silences Critics With Blazing 18-Ball Fifty In India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Summary of this article
Abhishek Sharma smashed a stunning 18-ball fifty in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand
India got a flying start, scoring around 90 runs in the powerplay at the Narendra Modi Stadium
The explosive knock answered critics who questioned Abhishek’s form earlier in the tournament
India made a blazing start in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After being put in to bat by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, the Indian openers came out with aggressive intent, taking full advantage of the powerplay.
The pitch offered good pace and bounce, but India’s top order handled the conditions confidently. By the end of the powerplay, India had raced to around 90 runs without losing a wicket, putting immediate pressure on the New Zealand bowling attack. The explosive start was driven largely by Abhishek Sharma, who looked determined from the very first over.
While India entered the final as defending champions and favorites at home, Abhishek had been under scrutiny coming into the game due to inconsistent performances earlier in the tournament. But on the biggest stage of the competition, the left-hander responded in spectacular fashion.
Abhishek Sharma silences critics with stunning 18-ball fifty in T20 World Cup final
Abhishek Sharma produced one of the most memorable knocks of the tournament by smashing a 50 off just 18 balls, bringing up the milestone with a flurry of boundaries. The innings came at a crucial time for India, giving them a dream start in the title clash against a strong New Zealand attack.
The aggressive opener attacked both pace and spin, dispatching bowlers over the infield and clearing the ropes with ease. His fearless approach ensured India dominated the powerplay phase and forced New Zealand to rethink their bowling plans early in the match.
However, the left-handed batter threw his wicket to Rachindra Ravindra off a wide outside off stump delivery. The left-handed batter went back to the pavilion on 52 runs. The knock was particularly significant considering the criticism Abhishek had faced throughout the tournament regarding his form. With the pressure of a World Cup final and the expectations of a packed Ahmedabad crowd, the young batter delivered when it mattered the most.