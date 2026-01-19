Guarani vs Santos Live Streaming, Campeonato Paulista: When And Where To Watch High Stakes Clash

Santos will enter the contest as favourites on basis on overall record
Guarani will be eying their first win of the tournament at home
The match will not be broadcast in India
Guarani will lock horns with Santos FC in a much anticipated clash in round 3 of the Campeonato Paulista at the Estádio Brinco de Ouro da Princesa stadium, Campinas city, Brazil on Sunday, January 18.
Guarani will enter with the aim of registering their first win of the season at home and to grab some valuable points moving forward in the competition. Meanwhile, Santos will be desperate to upset the host at their den and turn the odds in their favour by making a strong impression away from home.
Santos are currently positioned 10th in the points table with three points. They have one win and a draw in 2 matches under their name, while Guarani, with 1 point, are at the 15th spot as they have lost one match and drawn the other one.
Guarani vs Santos, Campeonato Paulista: Head-To-Head (Overall)
Matches: 21
Guarani: 3
Santos: 14
Draw: 4
Guarani vs Santos, Campeonato Paulista 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Guarani vs Santos, Campeonato Paulista match being played?
The Guarani vs Santos, Campeonato Paulista match will be played on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at the Estádio Brinco de Ouro da Princesa stadium, Campinas city, Brazil. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 AM IST on January 19.
Where to watch the Guarani vs Santos, Campeonato Paulista match live?
In Brazil, the Campeonato Paulista clash between Guarani and Santos will be broadcast live on TNT Brasil and streamed on TNT Go, Zapping, Claro TV+, Max Brazil, Sky+, and Vivo Play. The Clássico Majestoso will not be shown live on TV or streaming platforms outside Brazil.