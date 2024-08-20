Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season

Jannik Sinner won his fifth ATP tour title of the season on Monday, beating Frances Tiafoe in straight sets to win the Cincinnati Open. (More Tennis News)
The world number one took one hour and 37 minutes to earn his 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 victory, having battled through back-to-back three-setters in order to reach the final.
Sinner has been hampered by a hip injury, picked up during the Madrid Open in May, but rallied to get past the Frenchman.
"It was a very difficult week, tough week. I'm very happy about today's match," Sinner said in his on-court interview.
"It was very tough mentally. Had such an amazing run here, and I tried to do my best today.
"We both were quite tired from yesterday. We both felt a lot of tension, but I'm very glad about [the] level I played today, especially in the important moments."
There was little to separate the two in the first set, as they matched each other all the way to a tie-break, with Sinner eventually pulling in front to take the lead.
The Italian then got a vital break in the first game of the second set, taking confidence as he edged in front.
Tiafoe kept up the fight though, and successfully defended match point three times in the penultimate game, but he could only delay the inevitable as Sinner served to love in the last to get his hands on the trophy.
"It has been a tough week, some ups and downs, which is normal to have," Sinner added. "But how I handled the very important moments in each match, I'm very happy.
"I'm very happy to be in a position where I am and just trying to keep going mentally, having this hunger to keep playing, and hopefully, I can show some good tennis also in New York."
Data Debrief: Golden touch
Sinner has won his 15th career ATP title from 19 finals, equalling Carlos Alcaraz and Lleyton Hewitt (19). Only Rafael Nadal (17) has won more from his first 19 ATP event finals in the Open Era.
It is also his third ATP Masters 1000 title on hard court. In the past decade, only three players have won more Masters titles on the surface - Novak Djokovic (17), Roger Federer (seven) and Daniil Medvedev (five).