The Many Faces of Ram: From Myth to Movement

Snigendhu Bhattacharya explored the flip side of the politicisation of the Hindu god in relation to the issue. In Rebels’ Ramayana: Periyar And Ambedkar’s Critique Of Ramayana, Bhattacharya writes that Ambedkar and Periyar’s “radical interpretations of the Ramayana, India’s oldest epic, came much before Ram was to become a political icon in free India. But the two targeted these epics, particularly Ramayana, after coming to the understanding that these stories help perpetuate subjugations—of the Dalit by the Brahmin and the upper caste, and of the non-Aryan by the Aryan. Both of them had fallen out with the Congress before Independence, once they realised the party was controlled by the upper castes.”