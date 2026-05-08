FIFA World Cup 2026: Full List Of Global Broadcasters

More than 175 territories have sealed broadcast deals for FIFA World Cup 2026, but the world's two most populous countries — India and China — still face uncertainty regarding whether and where their citizens can watch the quadrennial event

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Full Country-Wise List Of Global Broadcasters
A sign reading "FIFA World Cup 2026" is displayed at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 to be held in USA, Canada and Mexico from June 12 to July 19

  • 2026 edition of tournament features 104 matches, up from the 64 games played in 2022

  • Billions of viewers to follow marquee event on television and online

The frenzy for FIFA World Cup 2026 is expectedly at a fever pitch. The expanded 48-nation football extravaganza starts June 12 and global governing body FIFA has tripled the price of its best available tickets for the July 19 final to a whopping 32,970 US dollars (around INR 31.14 lakh).

While there will be a mad last-minute rush for tickets, billions of other viewers will be glued to their screens to catch the action live. More than 175 territories have sealed broadcast deals for the World Cup, though the world's two most populous countries — India and China — still face uncertainty regarding whether and where their citizens can watch the quadrennial event.

Factors like late-night kick-off times and an advertising crisis have led to a lack of interest from Indian broadcasters. Like India, Chinese broadcasters are worried about the timing issue. Most matches will take place during dawn in the East Asian nation, reducing the number of potential eyeballs.

“Discussions in China and India regarding the sale ⁠of media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are ongoing and must remain confidential at this stage,” FIFA told Reuters earlier.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Country-Wise Broadcasters List

Country / TerritoryBroadcaster(s)
AfghanistanATN
AlbaniaTV Klan
AlgeriaENTV, beIN Sports
AndorraRTVE, M6, DAZN
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Publica, TyC Sports
ArmeniaAMPTV
AustraliaSBS
AustriaORF, ServusTV
Azerbaijan?TV
BangladeshTo Be Announced
BelarusBelarus TV
BelgiumVRT, RTBF
BoliviaRed Uno, Unitel, Tigo Sports
Bosnia & HerzegovinaArena Sport
BrazilGlobo, CazeTV, SBT, N Sports
BruneiTBA
BulgariaBNT
CambodiaHang Meas
CameroonCRTV, New World TV
CanadaBell Media (CTV, TSN, RDS)
ChileChilevision
ChinaTo Be Announced
ColombiaCaracol TV, RCN, Win Sports
Costa RicaTeletica, Tigo Sports
CroatiaHRT
CubaTele Rebelde
CyprusSigma TV
Czech RepublicCT, TV Nova
DenmarkDR, TV2
Dominican RepublicCDN Deportes
EcuadorTeleamazonas
EgyptbeIN Sports
El SalvadorTCS, Tigo Sports
EstoniaTV3
FijiFBC
FinlandYLE
FranceM6, beIN Sports
GeorgiaGPB
GermanyARD, ZDF, MagentaTV
GhanaGTV Sports+
GreeceANT1
GuatemalaAlbavision
HondurasTelevicentro
Hong KongPCCW / Now TV
HungaryMTVA
IcelandRUV
IndiaTo Be Announced
IndonesiaEmtek, TVRI
IranIRIB
IraqbeIN Sports
IrelandRTE
IsraelKan
ItalyRAI
JamaicaTVJ, SportsMax
JapanNHK, DAZN
JordanbeIN Sports
KazakhstanQazaqstan TV
KenyaKBC, SuperSport
KosovoArtmotion
KuwaitbeIN Sports
LatviaTV3
LebanonbeIN Sports
LibyabeIN Sports
LithuaniaTV3
LuxembourgRTL
MalaysiaRTM, Unifi TV
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
MontenegroRTCG
MoroccoSNRT, beIN Sports
MyanmarSkyNet
NepalTo Be Announced
NetherlandsNOS
New ZealandTVNZ
NicaraguaCanal 10
NigeriaNTA, SuperSport
North MacedoniaMRT
NorwayNRK, TV2
OmanbeIN Sports
PakistanTo Be Announced
PanamaRPC TV
ParaguayTelefuturo
PeruAmerica TV
PhilippinesCignal TV
PolandTVP
PortugalRTP, SIC, Sport TV
Puerto RicoTelemundo PR
QatarbeIN Sports
RomaniaTVR
RussiaMatch TV
Saudi ArabiabeIN Sports
SenegalRTS
SerbiaRTS
SingaporeMediacorp
SlovakiaRTVS
SloveniaRTV Slovenia
South AfricaSABC, SuperSport
South KoreaKBS, MBC, SBS
SpainRTVE, DAZN
Sri LankaTo Be Announced
SwedenSVT, TV4
SwitzerlandSRG SSR
SyriabeIN Sports
TaiwanELTA Sports
TanzaniaAzam TV
ThailandTrueVisions
Trinidad & TobagoSportsMax
TunisiabeIN Sports
TurkeyTRT
UgandaUBC, SuperSport
UkraineSuspilne
United Arab EmiratesbeIN Sports
United KingdomBBC, ITV
United StatesFOX Sports, Telemundo
UruguayCanal 10, Teledoce
UzbekistanMTRK
VenezuelaTeleven
VietnamVTV
ZambiaZNBC
ZimbabweZBC

The 2026 edition of the tournament features 104 matches, a big jump from the 64 games played in 2022. The 48-team format comprises 12 groups of four teams, which will be followed by a round of 32, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place match and then the final.

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Q

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 be played?

A

FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played from June 12 to July 19.

Q

Where will FIFA World Cup 2026 be played?

A

FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played at 11 venues in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada.

Q

Where will FIFA World Cup 2026 be broadcast in India?

A

There is uncertainty currently regarding whether and where FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcast in India. “Discussions in China and India regarding the sale ⁠of media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are ongoing and must remain confidential at this stage,” FIFA told Reuters earlier.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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