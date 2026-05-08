FIFA World Cup 2026: Full List Of Global Broadcasters

Summary of this article
FIFA World Cup 2026 to be held in USA, Canada and Mexico from June 12 to July 19
2026 edition of tournament features 104 matches, up from the 64 games played in 2022
Billions of viewers to follow marquee event on television and online
The frenzy for FIFA World Cup 2026 is expectedly at a fever pitch. The expanded 48-nation football extravaganza starts June 12 and global governing body FIFA has tripled the price of its best available tickets for the July 19 final to a whopping 32,970 US dollars (around INR 31.14 lakh).
While there will be a mad last-minute rush for tickets, billions of other viewers will be glued to their screens to catch the action live. More than 175 territories have sealed broadcast deals for the World Cup, though the world's two most populous countries — India and China — still face uncertainty regarding whether and where their citizens can watch the quadrennial event.
Factors like late-night kick-off times and an advertising crisis have led to a lack of interest from Indian broadcasters. Like India, Chinese broadcasters are worried about the timing issue. Most matches will take place during dawn in the East Asian nation, reducing the number of potential eyeballs.
“Discussions in China and India regarding the sale of media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are ongoing and must remain confidential at this stage,” FIFA told Reuters earlier.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Country-Wise Broadcasters List
|Country / Territory
|Broadcaster(s)
|Afghanistan
|ATN
|Albania
|TV Klan
|Algeria
|ENTV, beIN Sports
|Andorra
|RTVE, M6, DAZN
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Publica, TyC Sports
|Armenia
|AMPTV
|Australia
|SBS
|Austria
|ORF, ServusTV
|Azerbaijan
|?TV
|Bangladesh
|To Be Announced
|Belarus
|Belarus TV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|Bolivia
|Red Uno, Unitel, Tigo Sports
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|Arena Sport
|Brazil
|Globo, CazeTV, SBT, N Sports
|Brunei
|TBA
|Bulgaria
|BNT
|Cambodia
|Hang Meas
|Cameroon
|CRTV, New World TV
|Canada
|Bell Media (CTV, TSN, RDS)
|Chile
|Chilevision
|China
|To Be Announced
|Colombia
|Caracol TV, RCN, Win Sports
|Costa Rica
|Teletica, Tigo Sports
|Croatia
|HRT
|Cuba
|Tele Rebelde
|Cyprus
|Sigma TV
|Czech Republic
|CT, TV Nova
|Denmark
|DR, TV2
|Dominican Republic
|CDN Deportes
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|Egypt
|beIN Sports
|El Salvador
|TCS, Tigo Sports
|Estonia
|TV3
|Fiji
|FBC
|Finland
|YLE
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|Georgia
|GPB
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF, MagentaTV
|Ghana
|GTV Sports+
|Greece
|ANT1
|Guatemala
|Albavision
|Honduras
|Televicentro
|Hong Kong
|PCCW / Now TV
|Hungary
|MTVA
|Iceland
|RUV
|India
|To Be Announced
|Indonesia
|Emtek, TVRI
|Iran
|IRIB
|Iraq
|beIN Sports
|Ireland
|RTE
|Israel
|Kan
|Italy
|RAI
|Jamaica
|TVJ, SportsMax
|Japan
|NHK, DAZN
|Jordan
|beIN Sports
|Kazakhstan
|Qazaqstan TV
|Kenya
|KBC, SuperSport
|Kosovo
|Artmotion
|Kuwait
|beIN Sports
|Latvia
|TV3
|Lebanon
|beIN Sports
|Libya
|beIN Sports
|Lithuania
|TV3
|Luxembourg
|RTL
|Malaysia
|RTM, Unifi TV
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|Montenegro
|RTCG
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|Myanmar
|SkyNet
|Nepal
|To Be Announced
|Netherlands
|NOS
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|Nicaragua
|Canal 10
|Nigeria
|NTA, SuperSport
|North Macedonia
|MRT
|Norway
|NRK, TV2
|Oman
|beIN Sports
|Pakistan
|To Be Announced
|Panama
|RPC TV
|Paraguay
|Telefuturo
|Peru
|America TV
|Philippines
|Cignal TV
|Poland
|TVP
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, Sport TV
|Puerto Rico
|Telemundo PR
|Qatar
|beIN Sports
|Romania
|TVR
|Russia
|Match TV
|Saudi Arabia
|beIN Sports
|Senegal
|RTS
|Serbia
|RTS
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|Slovakia
|RTVS
|Slovenia
|RTV Slovenia
|South Africa
|SABC, SuperSport
|South Korea
|KBS, MBC, SBS
|Spain
|RTVE, DAZN
|Sri Lanka
|To Be Announced
|Sweden
|SVT, TV4
|Switzerland
|SRG SSR
|Syria
|beIN Sports
|Taiwan
|ELTA Sports
|Tanzania
|Azam TV
|Thailand
|TrueVisions
|Trinidad & Tobago
|SportsMax
|Tunisia
|beIN Sports
|Turkey
|TRT
|Uganda
|UBC, SuperSport
|Ukraine
|Suspilne
|United Arab Emirates
|beIN Sports
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|United States
|FOX Sports, Telemundo
|Uruguay
|Canal 10, Teledoce
|Uzbekistan
|MTRK
|Venezuela
|Televen
|Vietnam
|VTV
|Zambia
|ZNBC
|Zimbabwe
|ZBC
The 2026 edition of the tournament features 104 matches, a big jump from the 64 games played in 2022. The 48-team format comprises 12 groups of four teams, which will be followed by a round of 32, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place match and then the final.
When will FIFA World Cup 2026 be played?
FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played from June 12 to July 19.
Where will FIFA World Cup 2026 be played?
FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played at 11 venues in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada.
Where will FIFA World Cup 2026 be broadcast in India?
There is uncertainty currently regarding whether and where FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcast in India. “Discussions in China and India regarding the sale of media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are ongoing and must remain confidential at this stage,” FIFA told Reuters earlier.