Not So Strait: How America Is Stoking Global Religious Extremist Frenzy

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine, points to a map showing bomb strikes on Iran during a press briefing to discuss Operation Epic Fury at the Pentagon Photo: | Source: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine, points to a map showing bomb strikes on Iran during a press briefing to discuss Operation Epic Fury at the Pentagon Photo: | Source: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire