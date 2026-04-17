Exclusive | ‘A Law For Death, Not Justice’, Says Lawyer Who Defended Thousands Of Palestinian Prisoners

“Three men and three verdicts,

the accusation: love of Palestine,

the ruling judgement: execution.

O Atta Al Zeir, Fouad Hejazi, O Jamjoum,

O three shining stars!

You lit up the land of my nation,

and from Akka came the funerals for three doves,

emerging from the darkness

and spreading my country with rays of light.”

The poem “From Acre Prison” (Min Sijn ʿAkka) survives today in the form of a rough English translation of what is widely understood to be a Palestinian folk composition rooted in oral history. While it is often associated with Mohammad Jamjoum, Fuad Hejazi, and Atta al-Zeir, three prisoners executed by the British in 1930, there is no definitive evidence that they authored the poem themselves. Rather, the verses are believed to have taken shape collectively after their execution, and the poem has since become part of Palestinians’ lived experiences under Israeli occupation, evolving through generations as part of Palestine’s oral tradition. It is often said that every Palestinian child grows up with this poem on the tip of their tongue, a testament to how deeply it is woven into cultural memory and narratives of resistance.

The poem stays relevant today as Israel has passed a controversial new law making the death penalty by hanging the default punishment for Palestinians in the West Bank convicted of killing Israelis in what is defined as acts of terrorism. The legislation, championed by Itamar Ben-Gvir, was approved in the Knesset by a vote of 62–48.