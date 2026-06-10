BJP's Comparison Between Nehru and Modi Illogical, Says Congress

The AICC criticized the BJP for comparing Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi, calling the parallel illogical
The opposition flagged foreign policy weaknesses and regional issues like Himachal's apple import crisis, while demanding the Education Minister's resignation over paper leaks
Congress released a governance report card alleging the Modi administration failed to address peak unemployment, rising inflation, and farmers' grievances
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for drawing parallels between the tenures of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition party dismissed the comparison as "illogical and injudicious," while simultaneously releasing a comprehensive report card to counter the ruling party's celebrations marking Modi’s 12 years in office.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore asserted that the BJP's celebratory narrative overlooks systemic governance failures. "Instead of celebrating 12 years of Modi, the BJP should explain why his government has failed to resolve the pressing issues of farmers, inflation, and unemployment," Rathore said. He remarked that leadership should not be measured merely by duration in office, but by a leader's substantive contribution to national development, economic prosperity, and the strengthening of democratic institutions.
Highlighting the historical legacy of the nation's foundational leadership, Rathore stated that Nehru relentlessly fought for India's freedom, endured multiple imprisonments, and systematically laid the groundwork for a modern, self-reliant nation. He noted that Nehru’s tenure was defined by establishing premier educational and scientific institutions, boosting technology, building critical developmental infrastructure, and launching the foundational five-year plans.
To formalise its critique of the current administration, the Congress party released an evaluation report card detailing the economic and social performance of the Modi government over the past 12 years. The report card alleges that despite contributions to nation-building by successive prime ministers, unemployment has peaked under the current regime. "The youth of this country are frustrated, the economic chasm between the rich and the poor has widened significantly, and policies are being framed exclusively to benefit big industrialists rather than the common man," Rathore alleged.
The AICC spokesperson also raised serious apprehensions regarding India's current foreign policy and geopolitical standing. He claimed that contemporary global developments indicate India is no longer operating from a position of absolute strength on the international stage, adding that "even our traditionally trusted global allies are maintaining a visible distance."
Turning his attention to regional grievances, Rathore highlighted the economic distress facing apple growers in Himachal Pradesh. He pointed out that the Modi government had explicitly promised to protect local agriculture by hiking import duties on foreign apples. Instead, Rathore argued, the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) entered into by the administration have drastically accelerated imports, severely undercutting local farmers and destabilising the regional agrarian economy.
Closer to domestic administration, the Congress leader heavily criticized the government’s handling of the education sector, specifically referring to the recent wave of competitive examination paper leaks. Rathore demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign immediately on moral grounds, accusing the administration of being fundamentally insensitive to the plight and future of millions of students.
Concluding his address, the AICC spokesperson strongly backed recent statements made by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, regarding structural threats to Indian democracy and the country's critical macroeconomic vulnerability.