BJP's Comparison Between Nehru and Modi Illogical, Says Congress

To formalise its critique of the current administration, the Congress party released an evaluation report card detailing the economic and social performance of the Modi government over the past 12 years. The report card alleges that despite contributions to nation-building by successive prime ministers, unemployment has peaked under the current regime. "The youth of this country are frustrated, the economic chasm between the rich and the poor has widened significantly, and policies are being framed exclusively to benefit big industrialists rather than the common man," Rathore alleged.