Bengaluru FC 2-0 SC Delhi Highlights, ISL: Sivasakthi, Chhetri Score As BFC Open Campaign With Victory

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Highlights, Indian Super League 2025-26: Bengaluru FC defeated SC Delhi 2-0 in the round 1 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 15). Bengaluru FC dominated mostly in the first half and despite SC Delhi's scattered attempts, they kept control on the game. Sivasakthi Narayanan opened the scoring for them in the brink of the half-time and the second goal came in a similar time in the second half when Chhetri came on. Not the best start of managerial tenure for Tomasz Tchorz, while Renedy will be happy with the victory. A good start of the campaign for BFC as they open with three points. Follow the football score highlights and updates of the ISL match.

15 Feb 2026, 05:33:49 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Hello All! Greetings and welcome to our ISL live blog. Stay with us for the build-up and latest updates from the clash between Bengaluru FC and SC Delhi.

15 Feb 2026, 05:54:01 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Head-To-Head SC Delhi was previously branded as Hyderabad FC and FC Pune City. Here is the head-to-head record of them with Bengaluru FC Total Matches: 19 Bengaluru FC Won: 8 Hyderabad FC Won: 4 FC Pune City Won: 0 Draw: 7

15 Feb 2026, 06:25:05 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Live Streaming Details The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 1 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country.

15 Feb 2026, 06:49:07 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: What Happened Yesterday? Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Kerala Blasters FC 2–0 in the ISL 2025–26 season opener on February 14, 2026. Jamie Maclaren opened the scoring in the 36th minute, followed by a clinical header from substitute Tom Aldred in stoppage time (90+7'). The Mariners dominated possession and secured three points in Sergio Lobera’s first match in charge at the Salt Lake Stadium.

15 Feb 2026, 07:08:03 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Bengaluru FC Performance This Season In Durand Cup: Their campaign ended in the semifinals against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Despite taking an early 2–0 lead, they allowed a comeback and eventually lost 4–3 on penalties after the match ended 2–2. In Super Cup: They started strong in Group C with a 2–0 win over Mohammedan SC and a 4–0 thrashing of Gokulam Kerala. In the final group game against Punjab FC, the match ended 0–0. Since both teams were identical on points and goal difference, a sudden-death penalty shootout was held on the spot to decide the semi-finalist. Bengaluru lost 5–4 on penalties, ending their run.

15 Feb 2026, 07:31:37 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Bengaluru's Playing XI TEAM NEWS for #BFCSCD. 📰



Bheke leads the pack. ©️

Ashique's locked in for his second debut with the Blues 🔵

Ryan starts his first game as an Indian. 🇮🇳#WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/yb8duCYL2U — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 15, 2026

15 Feb 2026, 07:32:22 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: SC Delhi's Playing XI The Starting XI for our first-ever ISL match. 🔥



Let’s make it count. 🔴⚔️#SportingClubDelhi #SCDelhi #AbDillikiBaari #ISL12 #BFCSCD



{ Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 12, BFCSCD} pic.twitter.com/xhk2ef2O0p — Sporting Club Delhi (@OfficialSCDelhi) February 15, 2026

15 Feb 2026, 07:34:51 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Kick-Off! The match is underway. Bengaluru FC show their intent rightaway from the start as Ryan Williams' right footed shot from outside the box is close but misses to the left. Flurry of fouls in the opening minutes as well.

15 Feb 2026, 07:44:45 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: 10' | BFC 0-0 SCD| Bengaluru FC, the more experienced side has been dominating things in the early stage. First Ashique Kuruniyan's header from the centre of the box got saved in the top left corner by Vishal Yadav. Later, Suresh Singh Wangjam's right footed shot from the left side of the box is close but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Braian Sánchez following a corner.

15 Feb 2026, 07:54:31 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: 20' | BFC 0-0 SCD| A cagey phase of play with not much happening. Sivasakthi Narayanan was caught offside, while SC Delhi registered their first corner of the game, conceded by Nikhil Poojary. Braian Sanchez also got an opportunity, but his shot went wide of the goal.

15 Feb 2026, 08:14:04 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: 40' | BFC 0-0 SCD| Not much action throughout the first half. SC Delhi has tried to open up the Bengaluru goal once in the middle as Clarence Fernandes's header from the centre of the box misses. Rafael Ribeiro and Nikhil Poojary suffered momentary injuries as well.

15 Feb 2026, 08:21:11 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Half-Time| BFC 1-0 SCD| What a moment to score! Sivasakthi Narayanan opened the scoring for Bengaluru FC just at the nick of the half-time break. Bengaluru FC have been the better side in the first-half and they enter the break leading. Sivasakthi Narayanan's right footed shot from very close range finds the net.

15 Feb 2026, 08:45:23 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: 55'| BFC 1-0 SCD| Braian Sanchez keep on hunting for more goals as he keeps attacking SCD, immediately as the second half starts. Sanchez's right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Suresh Singh Wangjam.

15 Feb 2026, 09:00:58 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: 70'| BFC 1-0 SCD| Bengaluru FC maintain their lead in the second half as well. Not much happened in the last fifteen and they are the ones who have created the only attacks created in this period. Suresh Singh Wangjam's right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Vishal Yada

15 Feb 2026, 09:15:09 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: 85'| BFC 1-0 SCD| Sunil Chhetri finally comes on. Bengaluru FC are leading and to defend in the last few minutes, they need to put pressure back on SC Delhi. Replaces Suresh Singh Wangjam and gets offside immediately after coming on.

15 Feb 2026, 09:26:23 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: 92'| BFC 2-0 SCD| Sunil Chhetri scores a sensational long ranger and seals the game for Bengaluru FC. Came on minutes earlier, his left footed shot from more than 35 yards finds the bottom left corner following a fast break. That should be it for the game.