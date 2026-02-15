Bengaluru FC 2-0 SC Delhi Highlights, ISL: Sivasakthi, Chhetri Score As BFC Open Campaign With Victory

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Highlights, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 1: Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan's goal help Bengaluru FC open campaign with victory. Follow the live football scores and updates of the ISL match as it happened

S
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score Indian Super League 2025-26 round 1 Sree Kanteerava Stadium
Sunil Chhetri in Bengaluru FC training ahead of ISL 2025-26 match against SC Delhi. bengalurufc/X
Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Highlights, Indian Super League 2025-26: Bengaluru FC defeated SC Delhi 2-0 in the round 1 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 15). Bengaluru FC dominated mostly in the first half and despite SC Delhi's scattered attempts, they kept control on the game. Sivasakthi Narayanan opened the scoring for them in the brink of the half-time and the second goal came in a similar time in the second half when Chhetri came on. Not the best start of managerial tenure for Tomasz Tchorz, while Renedy will be happy with the victory. A good start of the campaign for BFC as they open with three points. Follow the football score highlights and updates of the ISL match.
LIVE UPDATES

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Hello All!

Greetings and welcome to our ISL live blog. Stay with us for the build-up and latest updates from the clash between Bengaluru FC and SC Delhi.

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Head-To-Head

SC Delhi was previously branded as Hyderabad FC and FC Pune City. Here is the head-to-head record of them with Bengaluru FC

Total Matches: 19

Bengaluru FC Won: 8

Hyderabad FC Won: 4

FC Pune City Won: 0

Draw: 7

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Live Streaming Details

The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 1 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country.

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: What Happened Yesterday?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Kerala Blasters FC 2–0 in the ISL 2025–26 season opener on February 14, 2026.

Jamie Maclaren opened the scoring in the 36th minute, followed by a clinical header from substitute Tom Aldred in stoppage time (90+7').

The Mariners dominated possession and secured three points in Sergio Lobera’s first match in charge at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Bengaluru FC Performance This Season 

In Durand Cup: Their campaign ended in the semifinals against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Despite taking an early 2–0 lead, they allowed a comeback and eventually lost 4–3 on penalties after the match ended 2–2.

In Super Cup: They started strong in Group C with a 2–0 win over Mohammedan SC and a 4–0 thrashing of Gokulam Kerala.

In the final group game against Punjab FC, the match ended 0–0. Since both teams were identical on points and goal difference, a sudden-death penalty shootout was held on the spot to decide the semi-finalist. Bengaluru lost 5–4 on penalties, ending their run.

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Bengaluru's Playing XI

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: SC Delhi's Playing XI

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Kick-Off! 

The match is underway. Bengaluru FC show their intent rightaway from the start as Ryan Williams' right footed shot from outside the box is close but misses to the left. Flurry of fouls in the opening minutes as well.

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: 10' | BFC 0-0 SCD|

Bengaluru FC, the more experienced side has been dominating things in the early stage. First Ashique Kuruniyan's header from the centre of the box got saved in the top left corner by Vishal Yadav. Later, Suresh Singh Wangjam's right footed shot from the left side of the box is close but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Braian Sánchez following a corner.

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: 20' | BFC 0-0 SCD| 

A cagey phase of play with not much happening. Sivasakthi Narayanan was caught offside, while SC Delhi registered their first corner of the game, conceded by Nikhil Poojary. Braian Sanchez also got an opportunity, but his shot went wide of the goal.

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: 40' | BFC 0-0 SCD|

Not much action throughout the first half. SC Delhi has tried to open up the Bengaluru goal once in the middle as Clarence Fernandes's header from the centre of the box misses. Rafael Ribeiro and Nikhil Poojary suffered momentary injuries as well.

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Half-Time| BFC 1-0 SCD|

What a moment to score! Sivasakthi Narayanan opened the scoring for Bengaluru FC just at the nick of the half-time break. Bengaluru FC have been the better side in the first-half and they enter the break leading. Sivasakthi Narayanan's right footed shot from very close range finds the net.

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: 55'| BFC 1-0 SCD|

Braian Sanchez keep on hunting for more goals as he keeps attacking SCD, immediately as the second half starts. Sanchez's right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: 70'| BFC 1-0 SCD|

Bengaluru FC maintain their lead in the second half as well. Not much happened in the last fifteen and they are the ones who have created the only attacks created in this period. Suresh Singh Wangjam's right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Vishal Yada

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: 85'| BFC 1-0 SCD|

Sunil Chhetri finally comes on. Bengaluru FC are leading and to defend in the last few minutes, they need to put pressure back on SC Delhi. Replaces Suresh Singh Wangjam and gets offside immediately after coming on.

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: 92'| BFC 2-0 SCD|

Sunil Chhetri scores a sensational long ranger and seals the game for Bengaluru FC. Came on minutes earlier, his left footed shot from more than 35 yards finds the bottom left corner following a fast break. That should be it for the game.

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: BFC Win! 

A comfortable win for Bengaluru FC. They dominated mostly in the first half and despite SC Delhi's scattered attempts, they kept control on the game, Sivasakthi Narayanan opened the scoring for them in the brink of the half-time and the second goal came in a similar time in the second half when Chhetri came on. A good start of the campaign for BFC as they open with three points.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Disaster For PAK as Four Down In Powerplay, 38/4 (6)

  2. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Avoids Handshake With Salman Ali Agha At Toss

  3. India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Is Arshdeep Singh Not Playing Today?

  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: No-Handshake Policy With Pakistan ‘Silly’ And ‘Unbecoming’ For India – Sanjay Manjrekar

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Abhishek Back For India; IND V PAK Handshake Controversy; BCCI-BCB Meeting On Cards

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  2. Punjabi Suba At Sixty: The Biggest Highs And Lows

  3. Kerala To Give Farewell To Youngest Organ Donor With State Honours

  4. Decades of Silence: How Kashmiri Women Carry Long-Term Trauma

  5. Jammu’s Legacy: Memories of a City in Transition

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Indian Student Saketh Sreenivasaiah Found Dead At UC Berkeley Days After Going Missing

  3. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  4. Bangladesh President To Swear In Tarique Rahman Cabinet At Parliament On February 17

  5. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit