UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 Preview: Prediction, Fixtures, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, left, and Ollie Watkins celebrate after a goal during a first leg, round of 16 Europa League soccer match between Lille and Aston Villa in Lille, France, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, left, and Ollie Watkins celebrate after a goal during a first leg, round of 16 Europa League soccer match between Lille and Aston Villa in Lille, France, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias