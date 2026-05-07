Aston Villa Vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, Europa League: Unai Emery's Side Look To Overturn First-Leg Deficit

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Semi-Final: NFC Record
Forest are looking to reach their third major European final after, the 1978-79 and 1979-80 European Cups. The Premier League side have been knocked out from one of their last 13 knockout stage ties.
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Semi-Final: Villa's Fortress
Aston Villa have won each of their last nine home games in major European competition, since a 0-0 draw with Juventus in last season’s Champions League.
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Semi-Final: Match Details
Location: Birmingham
Stadium: Villa Park
Date: Friday, May 8
Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST.