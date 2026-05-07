Aston Villa Vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, Europa League: Unai Emery's Side Look To Overturn First-Leg Deficit

Aston Villa Vs Nottingham Forest, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Semi-final 2nd Leg: Follow the play-by-play updates from the AVFC vs NCFC semi-final second leg match at Villa Park, right here

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Europa League Semi-Final-Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood scores their side's first goal from a penalty during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Aston Villa will host Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on Thursday 7 May in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final, with kick-off at 12:30am IST. In the first-leg, a moment of madness from Lucas Digne which saw him flinging his arm up as he duelled with Omari Hutchinson for a ball at the byline, proved crucial as Forest were awarded a penalty for handball. After a long VAR check, the penalty stood and Chris Wood kept his cool to smash home a glorious spot-kick, and Forest maintained their 1-0 advantage despite a late Villa barrage. Follow the play-by-play updates from the AVFC vs NCFC semi-final second leg match at Villa Park, right here
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Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Semi-Final: NFC Record

Forest are looking to reach their third major European final after, the 1978-79 and 1979-80 European Cups. The Premier League side have been knocked out from one of their last 13 knockout stage ties.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Semi-Final: Villa's Fortress

Aston Villa have won each of their last nine home games in major European competition, since a 0-0 draw with Juventus in last season’s Champions League.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Semi-Final: Match Details

  • Location: Birmingham

  • Stadium: Villa Park

  • Date: Friday, May 8

  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST.

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