Aston Villa Vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, Europa League: Unai Emery's Side Look To Overturn First-Leg Deficit

Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood scores their side's first goal from a penalty during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

Aston Villa will host Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on Thursday 7 May in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final, with kick-off at 12:30am IST. In the first-leg, a moment of madness from Lucas Digne which saw him flinging his arm up as he duelled with Omari Hutchinson for a ball at the byline, proved crucial as Forest were awarded a penalty for handball. After a long VAR check, the penalty stood and Chris Wood kept his cool to smash home a glorious spot-kick, and Forest maintained their 1-0 advantage despite a late Villa barrage. Follow the play-by-play updates from the AVFC vs NCFC semi-final second leg match at Villa Park, right here

LIVE UPDATES

7 May 2026, 11:12:33 pm IST Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Semi-Final: NFC Record Forest are looking to reach their third major European final after, the 1978-79 and 1979-80 European Cups. The Premier League side have been knocked out from one of their last 13 knockout stage ties.

7 May 2026, 10:54:17 pm IST Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Semi-Final: Villa's Fortress Aston Villa have won each of their last nine home games in major European competition, since a 0-0 draw with Juventus in last season’s Champions League.