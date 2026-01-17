AAP Moves Speaker Over ‘tampered’ Atishi Video, Seeks Breach Of Privilege Action Against Kapil Mishra

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has approached Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta seeking breach of privilege proceedings against BJP leader and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, accusing him of circulating a manipulated video clip from Assembly proceedings to falsely claim that Leader of Opposition Atishi had made remarks disrespectful to Sikh Gurus.
In a letter submitted on Friday, AAP chief whip Sanjiv Jha said that the circulation of the edited clip violated the sanctity of legislative records and amounted to a serious breach of privilege. He cited a recent order of a court in Jalandhar, Punjab, which directed the immediate blocking and removal of the video after declaring it fake, tampered with and misleading.
The court, Jha noted, held that the video distorted facts and context to misinform the public. The Punjab Police had earlier stated that a forensic analysis confirmed the clip had been doctored.
According to Jha, editing official Assembly footage and circulating a fabricated version to inflame religious sentiments compromises the dignity of the House. He demanded that the issue be referred to the Delhi Assembly’s Privileges Committee and that Mishra be asked to explain the basis on which he shared the video.
“It is a matter of public record that the video was first circulated and promoted on social media by Kapil Mishra, who is currently serving as an MLA and minister,” Jha said in the letter.
The controversy follows demands by BJP MLAs and leaders for the termination of Atishi’s Assembly membership, alleging that she made derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus during the Winter Session on January 6.
Earlier in the day, Speaker Gupta said at a press conference that the House could be convened for a special sitting to take up the “unfortunate” incident, noting that Atishi had yet to clarify her position despite being given opportunities.
The Delhi Assembly has directed Atishi to submit a written explanation by January 19 regarding the alleged remarks made during the recently concluded session.
AAP has rejected the allegations, insisting that the accusations are rooted in manipulated material. Referring to the Jalandhar court’s order, Jha said the court categorically observed that the statements attributed to Atishi were not part of the original Assembly record and that the allegations circulating online were baseless.
The party has maintained that the circulation of such edited material not only misleads the public but also sets a dangerous precedent by undermining legislative proceedings.
