BJP Gears Up for MCD Bypolls; Aims to Win at Least 10 of 12 Vacant Wards

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva appoints dedicated election coordinators and ministers-in-charge for each of the 12 wards, launching booth-level meetings to energize grassroots workers.
Having held nine of the 12 seats previously, BJP sets sight on clinching at least 10, aiming to reclaim dominance after AAP's 2022 MCD sweep.
Bypolls fixed for November 30 across wards like Mundka, Chandni Chowk, and Dwarka-B, with vote counting on December 3— a key test for civic governance narratives.
In a high-octane buildup to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swung into full action, appointing election coordinators and allocating ministers-in-charge for all 12 vacant wards. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva spearheaded the initiative, directing district presidents to convene meetings with mandal office-bearers and senior leaders to fine-tune campaign strategies.
According to New Indian Express, the party, which controlled nine of these wards before they fell vacant due to councillors ascending to MLA and MP roles, is bullish on securing at least 10. "Our goal is to wrest at least 10 of them," affirmed a senior BJP functionary, underscoring the saffron brigade's confidence amid AAP's fragile majority in the 250-member house.
With polling slated for November 30 and results on December 3, these bypolls in key areas like Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, and Naraina represent a crucial litmus test. BJP's aggressive push signals its intent to challenge AAP's civic supremacy ahead of bigger electoral battles.