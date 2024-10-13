Former Pakistan skipper was dropped from the squad for the remaining two Tests against England, while pace duo Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have opted out. (More Cricket News)
This is also the very first time that Babar has been “rested” from the red-ball team in his Test career.
However, it is also understood that Shaheen and Naseem withdrew, citing niggles, while Abrar Ahmed is unavailable due to dengue.
"Taking into consideration the current form and fitness of key players and looking ahead to Pakistan’s future assignments in the 2024-25 international cricket season, the selectors have decided to give rest to Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
"Abrar Ahmed ( recovering from dengue fever) was unavailable for selection,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement read.
"Perhaps these two had come to know they were going to be dropped so decided to withdraw themselves to save themselves from embarrassment,” the source told PTI while speaking about Shaheen and Naseem.
Babar has been struggling with poor form since early 2023 and has failed to score a half-century in the last 18 innings, and has averaged just under 21 in nine Tests.
The source also revealed that Pakistan skipper Shan Masood, head coach Jason Gillespie, and PCB mentors were against the dropping of Babar, but new selectors Aaqib Javed and Aleem Dar pushed for the axe due to his poor form.
Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan have all been added to the squad.
Pakistan Squad for England Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood